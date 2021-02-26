Dublin, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Lactose Free Dairy Products Market: Focus on Products (Milk, Cheese, Yogurt), Applications (Direct, Retail), and Country Level Analysis - Analysis and Forecast, 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The lactose-free dairy products market is expected to reach $12.09 billion



Market growth is largely attributed to the adoption of dairy products, such as lactose free milk for regular consumption and lactose free yogurt as a snack item.

The global dairy industry is witnessing continual growth in terms of production and availability of diverse dairy products across all major regions. Owing to the popularity of consumption benefits of dairy products, at least one dairy product is being consumed by an individual on a daily basis, globally. This has, in turn, enabled many consumers to detect lactose intolerance, which does not allow proper digestion of dairy products. According to global surveys in 2019, around 65-70% of the global population is expected to be lactose intolerant.



Most of the consumers who face indigestion due to lactose intolerance do not notice the related symptoms or tend to ignore them. Many dairy consumers have also stopped the consumption of dairy products to avoid uneasiness. This is evident from the declining milk consumption levels globally.



For instance, in the U.S., milk consumption has plummeted by over 40% from 1975 to 2019, with consumption of 247 pounds per capita in 1975 to 149 pounds per capita in 2019. This has given rise to the popularity of lactose free dairy products, which act as a solution to the growing lactose intolerance globally.



Dairy products that are commonly used regularly are widely available in their lactose free variant. These include milk (both white milk and flavored milk), yogurt, cheese, and milk powder, among others. The most upcoming product categories under lactose free dairy products include ice creams and dietary supplements.



Some of the most prominent players in the lactose free dairy products market are Valio Ltd., Arla Foods, Nestle S.A., Granarolo Group, Lactaid, and Dean Foods. The result of the emerging strategies and developments are already surging the market in the form of product launches. Moreover, the growing market of lactose free dairy products is further expected to increase the involvement of companies across different segments of the value chain.



The majority of the companies preferred launching new products to offer the customers a wide variety to choose from, while the relatively less adoptive strategies comprised business expansions in new regions, thus increasing awareness about lactose free dairy products. For instance, in February 2020, Arla Foods set up a new dairy plant in Sweden to export lactose free dairy products to the U.K.



This report is a meticulous compilation of research on more than 100 players in the lactose free dairy products ecosystem and draws upon insights from in-depth interviews with the key opinion leaders of more than 40 leading companies, market participants, and vendors. The report also profiles 15 leading companies across the lactose free dairy products supply chain.



Key profiles include Valio Ltd., Arla Foods, Nestle S.A., Granarolo Group, Lactaid, and Dean Foods, among others.

