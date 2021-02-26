TRESU INVESTMENT HOLDING A/S ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 01.2021

26.02.2021





Tresu Investment Holding A/S today publishes the Q4 2020 Interim Report and presentation of the financial results.

TRESU Group is pleased to invite you to the financial results call, which is being held





Tuesday, 2 March 2021, at 2pm CET.





The Interim Report will be presented by Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO. After the presentations there will be an opportunity for Q+A.

A recording of the results call will be made available for four hours on the TRESU IR website.





Click this link to register for the conference

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen

CEO

Further questions can be directed to:

Heidi Thousgaard Jørgensen, CEO, Phone +45 2341 5085

