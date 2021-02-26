Stockholm, 26 februari 2021
Bokslutskommunikén finns tillgänglig på bolagets hemsida under "Finansiell Information",
eller via Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) - Bokslutskommunike - 201231
För ytterligare information, vänligen kontakta:
Anders Larsson, CEO på Svensk Hypotekspension AB
Telefon: 08-586 160 11
E-post: anders.larsson@hypotekspension.se
Viktig information
Denna information är sådan information som Svensk Hypotekspension Fond 4 AB (publ) är skyldig att offentliggöra enligt lag om värdepappersmarknaden. Denna information tillgängliggjordes för offentliggörande genom kontaktpersonen ovan klockan 15.00 CET den 26 februari 2021.
Svensk Hypotekspension
Stockholm, SWEDEN
