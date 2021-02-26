VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EnWave Corporation (TSX-V:ENW | FSE:E4U) (“EnWave”, or the "Company") is pleased to report the Company’s consolidated interim financial results for the first quarter ended December 31, 2020.
Consolidated Financial Performance:
|($ ‘000s)
|Three months ended
December 31,
|2020
$
|2019
$
|Change
%
|Revenues
|7,533
|8,609
|(12
|%)
|Direct costs
|5,835
|5,413
|8
|%
|Gross margin
|1,698
|3,196
|(47
|%)
|Operating Expenses
|General and administration
|1,126
|1,758
|(36
|%)
|Sales and marketing
|1,521
|1,943
|(22
|%)
|Research and development
|569
|535
|6
|%
|3,216
|4,236
|(24
|%)
|Net loss for the period after taxes
|(1,371
|)
|(1,426
|)
|Adjusted EBITDA(*)
|(911
|)
|(743
|)
|Loss per share – basic and diluted
|(0.01
|)
|(0.01
|)
* Adjusted EBITDA is a non-IFRS financial measure. Refer to the disclosure below and in the Company’s MD&A regarding non-IFRS financial measures.
EnWave’s interim consolidated financial statements and MD&As are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on the Company’s website www.enwave.net.
Key Financial Highlights for Q1 (expressed in ‘000s):
Significant Corporate Accomplishments in Q1 2021:
Significant accomplishments made during Q1 2021 and to the date of this report include:
Business Transformation at NutraDried:
The Company previously announced on February 18, 2021, a restructuring and cost reduction plan implemented at NutraDried, a wholly owned subsidiary of the Company. As part of the restructuring, certain management and production staffing positions were eliminated to realign the cost structure of NutraDried to realize material savings. The reductions to staffing are expected to lower annual personnel costs to the Company by approximately CA $2 million; the Company will incur a severance charge in Q2 2021 of approximately CA $600,000 as part of the restructuring. The total monthly FTE expenses at NutraDried will be reduced by approximately 30% following the organizational changes.
The changes announced are part of a plan to reduce expenses across NutraDried’s operations, regain focus on the core competencies of the business and to return the business to meaningful profitability through the use of REV™ technology. The objective is to return NutraDried to positive EBITDA and cash flows as quickly as possible while continuing to innovate and launch new REV™ products that align with consumer preferences.
Part of the new strategy will include proactively seeking contract manufacturing opportunities to leverage the installed REV™ capacity. Recently, NutraDried secured a major contract manufacturing opportunity with a leading global snack company to supply REV™-dried cheese. There are several additional private-label and contract manufacturing projects in NutraDried’s pipeline.
Q1 Conference Call Details:
|Date:
|March 1, 2021
|Time:
|7:00am PST / 10:00am EST
|Participant Access:
|1-877-407-2988 (toll free number)
|Webcast:
|https://78449.themediaframe.com/dataconf/productusers/enw/mediaframe/43699/indexl.html
(*) Non-IFRS Financial Measures:
Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance under IFRS. We define Adjusted EBITDA as earnings before deducting amortization and depreciation, stock-based compensation, foreign exchange gain or loss, finance expense or income, income tax expense or recovery and non-recurring impairment, restructuring and severance charges and government assistance. This measure is not necessarily comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies and should not be construed as an alternative to net income or cash flow from operating activities as determined in accordance with IFRS. Please refer to the discussion included in the Company’s interim MD&A for the three months ended December 31, 2020.
About EnWave
EnWave Corporation, a Vancouver-based advanced technology company, has developed Radiant Energy Vacuum (“REV™”) – an innovative, proprietary method for the precise dehydration of organic materials. EnWave has further developed patented methods for uniformly drying and decontaminating cannabis through the use of REV™ technology, shortening the time from harvest to marketable cannabis products.
REV™ technology’s commercial viability has been demonstrated and is growing rapidly across several market verticals in the food, and pharmaceutical sectors, including legal cannabis. EnWave’s strategy is to sign royalty-bearing commercial licenses with innovative, disruptive companies in multiple verticals for the use of REV™ technology. The company has signed over forty royalty-bearing licenses to date spanning twenty countries and five continents. In addition to these licenses, EnWave established a Limited Liability Corporation, NutraDried Food Company, LLC, to manufacture, market and sell all-natural dairy snack products in the United States, including the Moon Cheese® brand, as well as co-manufacture for third parties.
EnWave has introduced REV™ as a disruptive dehydration platform in the food and cannabis sectors: faster and cheaper than freeze drying, with better end product quality than air drying or spray drying. EnWave currently offers two distinct commercial REV™ platforms:
EnWave is also active in the pharmaceutical industry through a joint development agreement with GEA Lyophil, a leader in GMP drying machinery.
More information about EnWave is available at www.enwave.net.
EnWave Corporation
Mr. Brent Charleton, CFA
President and CEO
For further information:
Brent Charleton, CFA, President and CEO at +1 (778) 378-9616
E-mail: bcharleton@enwave.net
Dan Henriques, CFO at +1 (604) 835-5212
E-mail: dhenriques@enwave.net
Safe Harbour for Forward-Looking Information Statements: This press release may contain forward-looking information based on management's expectations, estimates and projections. All statements that address expectations or projections about the future, including statements about the Company's strategy for growth, product development, market position, expected expenditures, and the expected synergies following the closing are forward-looking statements. All third party claims referred to in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate. All third party references to market information in this release are not guaranteed to be accurate as the Company did not conduct the original primary research. These statements are not a guarantee of future performance and involve a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
