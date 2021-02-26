Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAE-based and regional contractor AMANA Group has selected CMiC’s purpose-built construction management platform as its enterprise-wide system of record. AMANA is a leader in turnkey concept-through-construction services in the Middle East for industrial, commercial and institutional customers. With the addition of modular construction and energy efficiencies infrastructure divisions, the company has grown considerably in recent years in project scope and scale as well as capabilities.

Jihad Bsaibes, President & CEO of AMANA, remarked, “The pace of construction is fast, margins are tight and there is a need for greater efficiency. Our agile approach has helped us better understand that adopting technology is part of the evolution process to ensure we are a step ahead and ready to take on new challengers and opportunities.”

For many years, AMANA had relied on a custom, internally developed ERP platform to drive information sharing across the company, which worked well when the company was smaller. As AMANA grew, so did the focus on having a “single source of truth” as a foundation for the firm’s digital transformation journey.

“It was time for a more structured ERP solution,” Bsaibes added. “We realized that our ability to consolidate information in real-time was challenged [with legacy systems] as was our ability to get data to the right people at the right time. We needed better visibility, planning and internal controls. In addition, we were committed to consolidating our financials and further automating our reporting.”

After a review of the industry’s top construction-focused ERP solutions, the company selected CMiC for many of the often-cited reasons for moving to a modern platform: cloud-based; dynamic reporting; tailored for construction. In addition, AMANA wanted a technology partner focused on innovation and committed to the long-term success of their customers.

Bsaibes explained, “We’re betting on the potential of offsite construction to help us deliver projects with greater efficiency, effectiveness and safety. Survival in the construction space is all about adapting. If we’re not adapting fast enough, we will lose market presence. We have a tech savvy and excited staff, who are ready for us to make this transition from our decentralized system to CMiC. We believe CMiC will make our lives easier.”

The coming year will be a busy time for AMANA as it prepares to go live with CMiC across the enterprise by January 1, 2022.

“We are delighted to have been selected as AMANA’s partner,” says Jeff Weiss, Chief Revenue Officer at CMiC. “Our direct presence and dedicated team on the ground in the Middle East will help us provide timely and direct services to AMANA and to our growing roster of customers in the Middle East and North Africa.”

About AMANA Group

Founded in Abu Dhabi in 1993, AMANA Group is a regional leader in the design-build of industrial and commercial facilities, with over 1,500 buildings constructed across the region. With headquarters in Dubai, UAE, the company has 8,000 employees and offices in 11 cities across seven countries throughout the Middle East. www.amanabuildings.com

About CMiC

As an industry pioneer, CMiC delivers complete and unified ERP and field solutions for construction and capital projects firms. CMiC’s powerful software transforms how firms optimize productivity, minimize risk and drive growth by planning and managing all financials, projects, resources, and content assets—from a Single Database Platform™. With customers throughout North America and around the world, CMiC serves one-quarter of ENR’s Top 400 Contractors and hundreds of small and mid-sized construction firms, from general and specialty contractors to heavy/highway and project owners. For more information, please visit www.cmicglobal.com.

