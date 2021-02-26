MONTREAL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF), a leader in SaaS commerce technology solutions, today announces that Mason Companies, Inc., a family-owned, multi-channel US-based retailer, has signed an agreement with its Supply Chain platform InterTrade for its Product Catalogue solution. With this multi-year agreement, Mason Companies, Inc. confirms that the InterTrade Product Catalogue of mdf commerce is their solution of choice, meeting their high standards for customer service.



This agreement will provide Mason Companies, Inc. with a single source of truth for accurate and detailed product information from brand partners, ranging from GTIN/UPC codes, descriptions and dimensions, to rich content like product images, all of which compliant with GS1 US industry standards. With this streamlined data sharing solution, Mason Companies, Inc. will benefit from short time to market when launching new products and consistent product content across all sale channels. This is key for Mason Companies, Inc. as they offer, through their 10 business units, over 60,000 products via ecommerce websites and direct mail catalogues.

The brand partners of Mason Companies, Inc. will also gain from this new agreement as they will be able to count on InterTrade’s white-glove onboarding service to quickly meet the product data requirements of Mason Companies, Inc.

“Mason Companies prides itself on ensuring optimal, win-win, trade relationships with its brand partners,” said Carol Jordan, Vice-President, Merchandising at Mason Companies, Inc. “InterTrade’s industry-leading customer service reputation was a key factor in our decision to entrust them with the onboarding of our trading partners for this supply chain collaboration initiative.”

“We are delighted to welcome Mason Companies and their brand partners,” said Andreanne Simon, President, Supply Chain at mdf commerce. “We look forward to support their business growth with the great service and quality solutions that our clients appreciate us for.”

About mdf commerce inc.

mdf commerce inc. (TSX:MDF) enables the flow of commerce by providing a broad set of SaaS solutions that optimize and accelerate commercial interactions between buyers and sellers. Our platforms and services empower businesses around the world, allowing them to generate billions of dollars in transactions on an annual basis. Our strategic sourcing, unified commerce and eMarketplace platforms are supported by a strong and dedicated team of more than 600 employees based in Canada, the United States, Denmark, Ukraine and China. For more information, please visit us at mdfcommerce.com, follow us on LinkedIn or call at 1-877-677-9088.

About Mason Companies, Inc.

Mason Companies, Inc. is a family-owned, multi-channel retailer located in West-Central Wisconsin that has proudly been in business for more than 115 years. We own and operate 10 businesses that sell everything from shoes and apparel to bedding and electronics through our E-Commerce websites and direct mail catalogs, with some businesses offering our own proprietary credit payment option. We have a strong commitment to support the communities where we work and live.





