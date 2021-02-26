Preliminary unaudited data, consolidated sales revenue of Vilvi Group for 12 months of 2020 amounted to 120.9 million EUR – 5.5 % increased comparing to last year (sales revenue of 2019 amounted to 114.6 million EUR).

The net profit for 12 months of 2020 was 3.8 million EUR (the net loss for 2019 was 0.4 milion EUR).

Please find attached presentation of consolidated unaudited results of “Vilvi Group“ for 12 months of 2020.

