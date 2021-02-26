New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Europe Piroctone Olamine Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Type ; Application, and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004170/?utm_source=GNW

Piroctone olamine, an ethanolamine salt of hydroxamic acid derivative named piroctone, is an antifungal agent.It is frequently used in anti-dandruff shampoos as a replacement for the compound zinc pyrithione.



Piroctone olamine, when used in combination with other substances in shampoos, effectively reduced the dandruff levels and simultaneously provided hair conditioning.The fungus Malassezia globosa is responsible for causing dandruff and seborrheic dermatitis.



The presence of this fungus results in scalp irritation and scalp starts shedding tiny flakes.In severe cases, inflammation, redness, and extremely itchy patches can occur.



The anti-fungal properties of piroctone olamine aid in controlling the spread of Malassezia globosa. In addition to this, piroctone olamine also helps make hair smooth and silky, prevents hair fall, and boosts the hair growth.

On the basis of application, the Europe piroctone olamine market is segmented into shampoo and hair care products, cosmetics, washing products.The shampoo and hair care products segment led the piroctone olamine market with the largest share in 2019.



Piroctone olamine penetrates the cell membrane of the fungi Malassezia globosa to interfere with their energy metabolism and oxygen uptake.This kills the fungi and clears up the infection, thereby lowering the dandruff, which otherwise causes hair loss and thinning.



The compound is often compared to ketoconazole, which is a widely used ingredient in anti-dandruff products.However, piroctone olamine offers better results against dandruff and fungal infections.



Furthermore, with evolving customer requirements for shampoo products, manufacturers are continuously investing in innovation and are using beneficial products such as piroctone olamine to attain a competitive edge. The beauty and personal care industry is witnessing tremendous growth in various regions, mainly due to the increasing number of beauty-conscious consumers.

The Europe piroctone olamine market is further segmented into Germany, France, Italy, the UK, Russia, and Rest of Europe; the Rest of Europe includes the Netherlands, Belgium, Spain, Hungary, Austria, Greece, Denmark, Belgium, Turkey, Czech Republic, Norway, and Romania.These countries have registered remarkable growth in the production and application of piroctone olamine.



Furthermore, the demand for piroctone olamines in the rest of Europe is likely to rise during the forecast period due to growing investment in new product development by manufacturers. Many of the European countries have developed economies, which provide high spending power to consumers.

Spec Chem Industry Inc.; Starchem Enterprises Limited; Zhonglan Industry Co., Ltd; Clariant; Merck KGaA; and JSN Chemicals LTD are among the major players in the Europe piroctone olamine market.

