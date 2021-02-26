Summary
The sharp fall in oil prices and the outbreak of the Covid-19 virus in the first quarter reduced the activity in the market in where the vessel operates. Despite an increase in oil prices, there is still low demand for vessels. The market situation has led to a further impairment charge of the value of the company’s vessels in the fourth quarter.
The agreement on restructuring of the company’s debt was implemented on 30/06/20 and clarifies the company’s obligations to lenders for the period until 2024. The calculated effect of the agreements means that book equity is positive at the end of 2nd quarter. The implementation effect of the agreement was incorporated in the accounts for the second quarter.
Financial expenses in the accounts consist of a change in the calculated present value of estimated debt service for the vessels during the agreement period.
Result for 4 quarter 2020
Result 2020
Balance and liquidity per 31/12/20
Total current assets amounted to NOK 272.4 million on 31/12/20, whereof bank deposits were NOK 106.5 million (of this NOK 5.0 million restricted withholding tax). On 31/12/19, total current assets amounted to NOK 372.9 million, whereof bank deposits amounted to NOK 101.0 million (of this NOK 4.9 million restricted).
Net cash flow from operations was in 2020 NOK 134.5 million (NOK 95.0 million). Cash flow from investing activities was NOK -52.1 million (NOK -55.7 million). Payment of loan instalments and lease liabilities, and raising a covertible shareholder loan constitute a net change from financing activities of NOK -60.3 million (NOK -22.5 million).
The book value of the fleet is NOK 1,906 million after impairment charge of NOK 783 million in 2020.
Total long-term debt recognized in the balance sheet was per 31/12/20 NOK 1,802.0 million, of which interest-bearing debt amounts to NOK 1,711.5 million and non interest-bearing debt NOK 90.4 million.
As of 31/12/20, nominal value of interest-bearing debt was NOK 2,818.8 million, and nominal value of non interest-bearing debt was NOK 1,278.2 million. Of nominal interest-bearing debt 15.9 % are loans in USD, while the remaining loans are in NOK. Secured debt are classified as long term debt, except from known instalments which is classified as short term debt.
Fleet
Havila Shipping ASA operates 23 vessels,
14 PSV
- Four owned externally
- One owned 50% and not consolidated
5 AHTS
3 Subsea
1 RRV (bareboat)
Contacts:
CEO Njål Sævik, +47 909 35 722
CFO Arne Johan Dale, +47 909 87 706
