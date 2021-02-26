New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Closed Systems Drug Transfer Devices Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Closing Mechanism ; Type ; Technology ; Component ; End User ; and Country" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004181/?utm_source=GNW



The closed systems drug transfer devices market in Middle East & Africa is primarily driven by rising adoption of closed system drug transfer device for chemotherapy.However, the lack of regulatory guidelines regarding the safety of health workers in emerging countries restricts the growth of the market.



Additionally, continuous technological advancements in handling of hazardous drugs and rise in number of chemotherapeutic drug approvals are expected to fuel the growth of the Middle East & Africa closed systems drug transfer devices market during the forecast period.

Closed system drug transfer devices provide protection against hazardous drugs or vapors during drug preparation and administration.These devices comprise components to filter dangerous vapors.



Closed system drug transfer devices play a major role in providing protection to healthcare professionals who are in close proximity to antineoplastic drugs and other harmful medications. Government authorities are emphasizing on the implementation of occupational health and safety standards, which, in turn, offers lucrative growth opportunities for the Middle East & Africa closed systems drug transfer devices market.

Several hazardous drugs such as antineoplastics, monoclonal antibodies, and antibiotics are used during patient treatment protocols.Pharmacists, physicians, nurses, and other healthcare workers are at great risk of exposure to hazardous drugs.



Cancer is the leading cause of death in the UAE.The cancer treatment comprises utilization of antineoplastic drugs that can cause several health implications, if ingested.



The antineoplastic can have severe impact during pregnancies, and the exposure can lead to chromosomal abnormalities.The surface contamination of chemotherapy treatment can impact not only healthcare professionals but also patients and their families.



Increasing number of cancer cases are anticipated to drive the adoption of chemotherapies. For instance, according to Statista, in 2018, colon cancer caused 277 deaths in the UAE, followed by breast cancer with approximately 260 deaths. In the same year, the number of deaths caused by cancer amongst women in the UAE was 977 compared to 1.1 thousand amongst men. Thus, the consequent surge in the adoption of chemotherapies would eventually drive the demand for closed systems drug transfer devices in the coming years.

The COVID-19 pandemic hit the Middle East & North Africa at the time when the region was already burdened with multiple problems, including a series of long-running conflicts, sectarian tension, economic crises, and widespread political unrest.This challenge can be especially frightening for the region’s fragile and conflict-torn states—such as Iraq, Sudan, and Yemen, as it may lead to reduced imports due to disruptions in global trade, which further increases the shortages of medical supplies and other goods and resulting in a considerable price increase.



Such restrictions are likely to have a negative impact on the research and development activities, which would directly restrain the growth of the closed system drug transfer device market in the region.

In 2019, the push-to-turn systems segment accounted for the largest share of the market.The growth of this segment is attributed to increasing preference for push-to-turn mechanism, as it offers superior protection and availability of the product incorporating push-to-turn mechanism.



Furthermore, the luer-lock systems segment is expected to register the highest CAGR in the closed systems drug transfer devices market during the forecast period.

