MANALAPAN, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) announces that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (“MOU”) with Atlas Transit Solutions. The mission of the MOU is to collaborate on the development of a high efficiency off grid digital plug and play modular unit with remote monitoring and management of all components and energy sources.



Nicholas Campanella, CEO of Sun Pacific Holding Corp, stated, “We are pleased to be starting down the path with Atlas in developing a new and superior modular unit that takes the best of both companies technologies and solutions. We believe this approach will allow both companies to take advantage of their respective expertise and market reach.”

“This collaboration integrates “SAAS” (software as a service) SMART Bus Shelters. In addition to renewable energy, these shelters will provide amenities such as real time bus information to enhance the commuters experience, data management to optimize Transit Authority operations and resilience in the community in the event of a critical power disruption,” said Tracye Johnson CEO, of Atlas Transit Solutions (“NuTech, LLC”).

About Sun Pacific Holding Corp.:

Sun Pacific Holding Corp. (SNPW: OTCPink) is a publicly traded company with the mission to transform neighborhoods across the USA into smart cities powered by renewable energy. Our focus is protecting the environment by adapting new green technologies and developing synergy across our subsidiaries. Our aggressive pursuit of opportunities in solar and waste-to-energy operations deliver competitive solutions for communities and value for our shareholders. For more information, visit www.sunpacificholding.com .

About Atlas Transit Solutions:

Atlas Transit Solutions is a product suite of NuTech, LLC, a minority owned SMART manufacturing company focused on renewable energy, sustainable product development and production for emerging technologies. NuTech is a unique social benefit company positioned to facilitate economic growth and community development. Their approach to commercializing products embraces social brand management, inclusive marketing and community outreach engagement.

