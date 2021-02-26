New York, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Middle East and Africa Floor Care Polymers Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis by Product Type, Function, and Application" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06004185/?utm_source=GNW

As the constant foot dirt, traffic, and other allergens may disrupt the business workflow and appeal, floor care is an important component in every aspect of the business.



A clean and shiny foundation provides comfort and creates a sense of trust in the facility.The floor care polymers such as acrylic, polyethylene, acrylonitrile, and biopolymers used in the floor caring of workplaces offer high gloss, hardness, toughness, scuff resistance, slip resistance, water resistance, and faster drying.



These polymers are responsible for the formation of floor finish film.Moreover, the floor care polymers are made using different chemicals that help create slip resistance, which prevents accidents in the workplace.



They also help increase the life of the floors as they are designed to be abrasion-resistant, extremely durable, and attractive, which, in turn results in extending the floors’ service life. Rising investments in commercial buildings and workplaces are expected to drive the growth of the floor care polymers market in the region.

In terms of product type, the acrylic segment dominated the MEA floor care polymers market during the forecast period.Acrylic refers to a transparent thermoplastic homopolymer and is commonly known as plexiglass.



Acrylic is similar to polycarbonate and is mostly used as an impact-resistant alternative to glass.It is considered to be one of the cleanest polymers in the market and is preferred in areas with high humidity and mechanical stress.



It is primarily used in dining rooms, shopping centers, and halls of the light industry owing to its glassy texture.Additionally, acrylic polymer is suitable for flooring sites such as in laboratories, footpaths, and subway platforms where a non-slip, strong, and textured surface is required.



The acrylic polymer has long elastic retention capacity and can withstand external loads, thereby providing waterproof floors. Further, acrylic polymers used in cement flooring are characterized with high tensile strength, compressive strength, durability and the ability to withstand aggressive chemical environments. Hence, these are mostly used in packing plants, fish and meat cutting shops, and dairies as they require less floor thickness with load tolerance. Acrylic also finds application in synthetic coatings designed to install tennis and other multi-use game zones. The pigmented and textured making provides an ideal surface for a wide range of sports surfaces.

COVID-19 has affected economies and industries in various countries due to travel bans, lockdowns, and business shutdowns.Saudi Arabia has the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the MEA region and is followed by South Africa and the UAE.



The UAE was the first country in the MEA to report a confirmed case of COVID-19. This outbreak is anticipated to negatively impact the market growth in MEA.

