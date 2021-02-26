Notice convening the Ordinary General Meeting of AB “Ignitis grupė” shareholders

Management Board convenes the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB “Ignitis grupė” (“Ignitis grupė” or the Company), company code 301844044, registered office placed at Žvejų st. 14, Vilnius, to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021, at 10.00 a.m. (Vilnius time).

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a quarantine has been announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by the Government resolution No. 1226 “Regarding the announcement of quarantine in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania” of 4 November 2020, which includes a ban on organizing all events and gatherings in open and closed spaces. Quarantine is currently set until 31 March, 2021, 12:00 p.m. In accordance with recommendations of the Ministry of Economics and Innovations of the Republic of Lithuania, all Company’s shareholders shall have a right to participate in the general meeting of shareholders only by a single mean foreseen in the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania – by filling the general ballot paper and providing it in advance to the Company. The general ballot paper and information on its signing and submission are available on the Company's website https://ignitisgrupe.lt/en/gm . It should be noted that a meeting in which shareholders could participate personally will not take place.

The agenda for the Ordinary General Meeting is:

Regarding the assent to AB “Ignitis grupė” consolidated annual report for the year 2020, except for the part of the remuneration report;

Regarding the assent to the remuneration report of AB “Ignitis grupė”, as a part of the consolidated annual report of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020;

Regarding the approval of the set of audited annual financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” and consolidated financial statements of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies for the year 2020;

Regarding the formation of reserve for acquisition of own shares;

Regarding the allocation of profit (loss) of AB “Ignitis grupė” for the year 2020;

Regarding the approval of the updated Remuneration Policy of AB “Ignitis grupė” group of companies;

Regarding the approval of the updated Share Allocation Rules of AB “Ignitis grupė”.

The agenda with proposed resolutions are further described in the enclosed notice of the Ordinary General Meeting.

For additional information, please contact:

Communications

Artūras Ketlerius

+370 620 76076

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

Investor Relations

Ainė Riffel-Grinkevičienė

+370 643 14925

aine.riffel@ignitis.lt

