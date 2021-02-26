San Antonio, Texas, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airrosti announced today the milestone of reaching 1 million injuries treated in the U.S. through high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, virtually through their Airrosti Remote Recovery app and through in clinic visits. This achievement reflects Airrosti’s commitment to delivering the best soft tissue treatment available, with both convenient remote and in-person options to help people treat their pain fast and get back to doing what they love.

“Hitting 1 million injuries treated means we’re a step closer to reaching our mission of getting people out of pain,” said Airrosti VP of Clinical Development Chris Cato. “Over the last 18 months we significantly expanded our reach to impact the lives of patients with the creation of Airrosti Remote Recovery.”

Airrosti Remote Recovery is truly the only 100% remote virtual pain solution with licensed clinicians providing an accurate diagnosis and specific treatment plan. Patients begin with a visual orthopedic exam and engage in provider-directed mobility and stability rehab from the comfort of home via a smartphone, laptop, or tablet.

“Our brick-and-mortar clinics have provided the strong clinical foundation for our successful growth in the virtual space with Airrosti Remote Recovery,” Cato said. “With so many options in the market, we are incredibly grateful for our patients, referral partners, and business-to-business clients that helped us reach this important milestone.”

Airrosti Remote Recovery is currently available in 32 states, with complete national coverage expected by the end of 2021. The platform has earned more than 15,000 online reviews from patients and an impressive 4.95-star rating across Google, Yelp, Bing, and Facebook. As a result of these consistent outcomes and positive word-of-mouth referrals, Airrosti expects to hit 2 million injuries treated within the next four years.

“We’re not interested in growing just for growth’s sake,” said Airrosti Chairman Kelly Green. “Airrosti’s expansion is driven by our strong desire to provide consistent, high-quality musculoskeletal care to our patients, no matter where they are, and this commitment has led to amazing outcomes.”

About Airrosti

Airrosti Rehab Centers (Airrosti), is a national health care group that employs and trains skilled providers who specialize in delivering high-quality, outcome-based musculoskeletal care, both in person and virtually through Airrosti Remote Recovery (ARR). The company’s strict adherence to quality care standards across its provider network significantly reduces costs and recovery times for patients and prevents unnecessary MRIs, pharmaceuticals, and surgeries. Many patients experience significant improvement in pain, range of motion, and a return to normal activity, often within only three visits. Airrosti is currently available in 32 states and has over 175 brick-and-mortar locations across Texas, Virginia, Ohio, and Washington. To learn more, visit airrosti.com.

