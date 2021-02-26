Global Customers Across Four Categories Honored for Their Innovative Use of BlueJeans To Drive Business Outcomes

BASKING RIDGE, N.J., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlueJeans by Verizon today announced the winners of the second annual BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Awards. The awards recognize customers around the globe who are deploying BlueJeans solutions to achieve outcomes that positively drive their business and society forward.



“With the Covid-19 pandemic necessitating more remote collaboration, the use of video conferencing within nearly every industry and organization rose to levels never seen before,” said John Knightly, CMO, BlueJeans by Verizon. “Whether our customers already had a unified communication strategy in place or were just starting their digital journey, we saw some truly exceptional uses of our platform to inspire, entertain, educate, and drive real business results over the past year—and we are honored by all of those who have chosen to partner with BlueJeans to support their teams and missions.”



The 2021 BlueJeans by Verizon Customer Award category winners and honorees are:

Biggest Business Transformation – Winner: Standard Chartered



Recognition of a personal story or organization that has documented return on investment as a result of their BlueJeans deployment.



Honorable Mention: RightsTrade, Terlato Wines, Transglobal Travel



Most Innovative Use Case – Winner: Phoenix Suns



Recognition of an organization that has demonstrated superior skills in applying video conferencing technology in support of an insightful and creative use case outside of standard meetings.



Honorable Mention: Northwood University, Snap Assessment & Education



Biggest Impact – Winner: ABB



Recognition of an individual or organization responsible for driving business change using BlueJeans to create new revenue streams and/or continuity in the current economy.



Honorable Mention: US Club Soccer, Cleveland County District Court, FullCircle Program



Best Use of Events – Winner: Adobe



Recognition of the most creative or successful deployment of BlueJeans for Events to support customer growth, marketing/awareness or HR initiatives— employee engagement, culture, onboarding, etc.



Honorable Mention: innoVia Productions, Air Cadet League of Canada - BC Provincial Committee

To compete in the 2021 BlueJeans Best of Breeds Awards, customers submitted their deployment stories in one of four categories, where a panel of judges evaluated the submissions based on the creativity, impact and business value. This year's judging panel included:

Brandt Krueger – Meeting and Events Technical Producer and Consultant, Event Technology Consulting

David Maldow – CEO, Let's Do Video

John Knightly – Chief Marketing Officer, BlueJeans by Verizon

Eric Spadafora – VP, Business Sales, Verizon

To learn more about how leading organizations are using BlueJeans to improve their productivity, communication and collaboration, visit https://www.bluejeans.com/customers .

