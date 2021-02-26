NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SimplyAgree, a leading provider of signing and closing technology for transactional attorneys, announces the recent expansion of its executive team with the hiring of Alex Chiang as its vice president of customer success. In this newly created position, Chiang oversees client communication and product responsiveness, new client onboarding and training and ongoing support to ensure SimplyAgree users maximize the return on their subscription investments.



SimplyAgree is a closing management tool that helps deal teams streamline signings and automate the creation of closings binders. The platform supports remote closings with integrated mobile and electronic signing for firm clients, which is critical today. SimplyAgree is quickly gaining popularity among firms seeking more efficiency in their traditionally manual, administratively burdensome processes around closings and the production of closing sets. Firms using SimplyAgree often see a reduction in post-closing write-offs with the ability to deliver final binders to their clients at the time of closing.

Chiang joins SimplyAgree from Miles & Stockbridge P.C., where he most recently worked as an associate attorney in the firm’s corporate and securities practice group and was himself an avid user of the SimplyAgree platform. After years of practicing law, Chiang’s hands-on experience using SimplyAgree fostered a passion for helping legal professionals realize efficiencies through technology.

“Despite the challenges of the past year, our team has accomplished a great deal with respect to ongoing product development and bringing on new client firms. This growth has prompted the need for more resources and leadership to oversee new product installations and the company’s commitment to customer satisfaction,” shares Will Norton, CEO of SimplyAgree. “Alex is a great addition to our team, bringing both the experience and passion for what we do to this new position. He is already making a transformative impact on our client’s SimplyAgree experience and will remain an important part of our continued growth and success.”

A leader among cloud-based closing automation tools, SimplyAgree was recently named to The National Law Journal’s 2021 Legal Technology Trailblazers List, following its 2020 recognition in the publication’s Emerging Technology awards. The annual special supplement spotlights companies that are agents of change, offering innovative solutions to the legal market.

SimplyAgree is a leading signature and closing management platform used by transactional attorneys in Global 100, Am Law 100, Am Law 200 and boutique law firms. The software provides closing support for sophisticated M&A, private equity, venture capital, commercial finance and commercial real estate practices, having been used to close transactions worth billions of dollars.

