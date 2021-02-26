Management Board of joint stock company “VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA”, registration number: 40003031676, legal address: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201 (hereafter – the Company) based on the request of shareholder “Duke I S.à r.l. calls up and announces that Extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the Company will take place on March 29, 2021 at 12.00 at 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, LV-4201 using electronic means of communication.

Agenda:

Exclusion of shares from the regulated market. Election of the Supervisory Council and determination of the remuneration for the Supervisory Council.





The record date for participation at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company is March 19, 2021. Only those persons who are shareholders on the record date with the amount of the shares they own on the record date have rights to participate at the Extraordinary shareholders’ meeting of the Company to be held on March 29, 2021.





Voting prior the shareholders meeting

Considering the emergency situation in the Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, with the aim to preserve health of shareholders, the Company’s employees as well as public in general, we encourage all shareholders to attend the meeting in a written remote mode, by filling in a voting form which is published together with this announcement and also will available on website of the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

We kindly ask completed voting form to be sent to:

electronically signed with a qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201. In this case, the voting form should be notarized and the shareholder’s contact information (telephone number and email addresses) attached in order to let the Company's Management Board to identify the shareholder.

A shareholder who has voted prior to the shareholders meeting may request the Company to confirm receipt of the voting form. The Company shall send the shareholder confirmation without delay after receiving the shareholder's voting form.

The Voting will take into account all duly completed voting form received by the Company till March 28, 2021.





Shareholders meeting

Considering restrictions set out by the government of Republic of Latvia due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the shareholders meeting will be held by electronic means of communication using Google meet online solution.

In order to register for participation in the shareholders’ meeting, a shareholder shall submit an application which is published together with this announcement and also will be available on website the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com and attach to it copy of his/her passport or personal identification card.

We kindly ask the completed application with attached copy of passport or personal identification card to be sent to:

electronically signed with the qualified electronic signature to the Company's e-mail address Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com ; or

; or in paper form signed to the postal address of the company: 13 Cempu iela, Valmiera, Latvia, LV-4201.

​Shareholders shall be registered for the participation in the meeting if they duly apply for participation until March 26, 2021 17.00. Shareholders will receive access information to the online meeting via e-mail indicated in the application form. Before the meeting the Management Board of the Company will carry out identification of the shareholder based on submitted copy of passport or personal identification card comparing it with original of the document shown by the shareholder or the representative. Voting during the meeting will be possible only with the voting slip which is electronically signed with the qualified electronic signature and sent online to the Company's e-mail address Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com .





Shareholders rights

Shareholders have rights to participate in the meeting (including filling and submitting the voting form) in person or by mediation of their legal representatives or authorized persons. The authorized person should attach to the voting form or the registration application the power of attorney, legal representatives of foreign legal persons should attach to the voting form or the registration application the power of attorney. All power of attorneys should be signed with the qualified electronic signature or notarized or legalized / certified with Apostille if required by the law (form of a written power of attorney is also available on website the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com ).

The shareholders who represent at least 1/20 of the company’s share capital, have rights within 7 days after publication of the notification to require the institution, which convenes the shareholders meeting, to include additional items in the agenda of the meeting. The shareholders, who propose to include additional issues on the agenda of the shareholders meeting, are obliged to submit the draft resolution on the issues that are proposed by them for inclusion in the agenda, or explanation on the issues where no resolution is planned to be adopted to the institution which convenes the shareholders meeting. The shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting within 7 days after the notification about convocation of shareholders’ meeting is released. Shareholders have rights to submit draft resolutions on issues included in the agenda of the shareholders’ meeting during the meeting, if all the draft resolutions that have been submitted to the shareholders’ meeting are reviewed and rejected. If a shareholder submits a written requisition to the Management Board at least 7 days before the shareholders’ meeting, the Management Board is obliged to give him the required information on the issues included in the agenda at least 3 days before the shareholders’ meeting. Upon request of the shareholders, the Management Board is obliged to provide information to the shareholders’ meeting about the company’s economic situation to such an extent that is necessary to objectively review and adopt a resolution on the respective issue on the agenda.

Shareholders of the Company can get acquainted with the draft decisions as well as receive additional information and give their suggestions and ask questions on the Agenda starting from March 15, 2021 till March 28, 2021 on working days in an electronic way only by sending request to the e-mail: Ilze.Saviele@valmiera-glass.com .

Information on the shareholders’ meeting and shareholders rights is also available on website the company – www.valmiera-glass.com , on website of the central storage of regulated information - www.oricgs.lv and website of joint stock company “Nasdaq Riga” - www.nasdaqbaltic.com .

The total amount of shares and total amount of the shares with voting rights of the company is 23 903 205.





The Management Board of VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Additional information:

VALMIERAS STIKLA ŠĶIEDRA, AS

Phone: +371 6420 2216

e-mail: latvia@valmiera-glass.com



Attachments