Coral Gables, FL, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate have fully leased Building E at Beacon Logistics Park, their Class A Industrial Park in Hialeah, Fla. with Unified Logistic Services Inc. occupying the remaining 77,413 square feet of space.

“We have been searching for the right organization to share Building E with Cargill and we have found it,” said Ana-Marie Codina Barlick, CEO of Codina Partners. “We thank Unified Logistic Services for becoming our newest partner at Beacon Logistics Park, which provides a prime location to air and sea ports in Miami Dade and Broward County and access to Hialeah’s robust workforce.”

Unified Logistic Services Inc. was founded in 2005 as a privately owned and operated logistics company that specializes in local and nationwide logistic services. The company provides a variety of logistical solutions including LTL, Warehousing, First & Final Mile transportation, and E-Commerce fulfilment, among others. Unified Logistic Services Inc. is relocating from Medley and is expected to move into their new space at Beacon Logistics Park this summer.

“During the last year, e-commerce fulfillment saw explosive growth with surges of over 44%! We quickly realized that we needed a larger facility to position us for future growth, and Beacon Logistics Park offered the right setting, location, and set up,” said Jesus Cruz, CEO of Unified Logistic Services Inc. “We firmly believe that this partnership is the optimal solution to help us meet the demand as we continue to grow this core part of our business.”

Fairchild Partners’ Jose Juncadella and Sebastian Juncadella represented the landlord, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate; and Savills’ Peter Starr and Thomas Capocefalo represented the tenant, Unified Logistic Services, in the transaction.

Most recently, Codina Partners and USAA Real Estate announced the leasing of 70,000 square feet in Building E to Cargill, the largest privately-held corporation in the United States by revenue.

Once completed, Beacon Logistics Park, located at NW 145th Place and NW 107th Avenue, will span more than 1.3 million square feet of space, giving tenants the flexibility to expand. The Class A distribution and logistics center is within Free Trade Zone 281 and is ready to accommodate tenants’ foreign trade zone needs. The master-planned industrial development, managed by the seasoned team of professionals at Codina Partners, is located within proximity to Okeechobee Rd. (US 27), the Florida Turnpike, the Palmetto Expressway and I-75, providing easy access to all of Miami-Dade County and Broward County.

To learn more about Beacon Logistics Park, visit www.beaconlogisticspark.com or contact the Fairchild Partners leasing team at 305-668-0620/info@fairchildpartners.com.

About Codina Partners

Codina Partners is a distinguished real estate development, management and investment firm, that combines transparency and authenticity to provide hospitable, polished service to every client, partner and stakeholder it serves. Led by an experienced, visionary leadership team, Codina Partners has distinguished itself from other developers and managers by recognizing overlooked opportunities, leaving every community better than they found it, delivering above and beyond service, and producing high-quality work resulting in successful outcomes. Codina Partners’ development and management portfolio includes notable mixed-use and industrial projects such as Downtown Doral, 2020 Salzedo and Beacon Logistics Park. To learn about Codina Partner’s integrated services, visit www.codina.com or call 305-529-1300.

About USAA Real Estate

With approximately $25 billion of Assets Under Management and 11 global offices, USAA Real Estate is an industry leader in acquiring, developing, financing and managing the highest quality real estate assets in North America and Europe. The mission of USAA Real Estate is to serve the financial interests of its investment clients by strengthening the profitability and diversity of the USAA investment portfolio, which includes multifamily, industrial, office and hotel properties as well as e-commerce logistics and distribution centers, media production facilities and data centers. Aligned with a series of strategic partnerships cultivated over decades of co-investment, USAA Real Estate engages with preeminent sector leaders demonstrating proven domain expertise in a shared drive to achieve superior, risk-adjusted returns. For more information, visit usrealco.com.

About Unified Logistic Services Inc.

For over 16 years, Unified Logistic Services Inc. has established itself as one of the best 3PLs in Florida. Unified aims to deliver innovative, value driving supply chain solutions. We provide all types of logistical solutions such as LTL, Warehousing, First & Final Mile transportation, E-Commerce fulfilment and much more. At Unified, we strive to provide a high level of service through our customer service, technology, our team, and our process. We believe that if commit ourselves to excellence in those four core areas, there is no logistical challenge we will not be able to help our customers overcome. For more information, visit http://unified-logistic.com/, call (888)608-6434, or email Sales@Unified-Logistic.com.

