NoHo Partners Plc

MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 26 February 2021 at 17:30

NoHo Partners Plc: Managers' transactions (Niemi)

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name:NIEMI, HANNA-STIINA 
Position:Closely associated person
 
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name:NIEMI, MIKA
Position:Member of the board
 
   
Initial Notification 
Reference number:D1929
   
Issuer
Name:NOHO PARTNERS OYJ
LEI:743700DYZ6R1QNLWQA56
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-02-25
Venue:NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:4355.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:315.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:200.00
Unit price:6.72 Euro
Volume:264.00
Unit price:6.72 Euro
Volume:29.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:29.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:5.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:250.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:250.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:200.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:397.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:100.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:584.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:900.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:1000.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:155.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:2.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:580.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:10.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:2.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:4.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:37.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:365.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:53.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:101.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:369.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:405.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:1511.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:1242.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:9.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:1751.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:133.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:687.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:135.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:62.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:273.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:255.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:244.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:1761.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:194.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:146.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:200.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:69.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:5.00
Unit price:6.72 Euro
Volume:181.00
Unit price:6.72 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:19819.00
Volume weighted average price:6.70066 Euro
   
Transaction details
Transaction date:2021-02-25
Venue:CEUX
Nature of the transaction:Disposal
 
Instrument:Share
ISIN:FI4000064332
 
Volume:68.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
Volume:113.00
Unit price:6.70 Euro
 
Aggregated transactions
Volume:181.00
Volume weighted average price:6.70000 Euro

In total the disposals reported above are 20,000 shares.

Additional information:
Jarno Vilponen, CFO, NoHo Partners Plc, tel. +358 40 721 9376

Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
Major media
www.noho.fi

