8 billion in 2020 to $1135.44 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.9%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $1543.34 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.



The community and individual services market consists of the revenues from community and individual services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that provide non-residential social assistance to children and youth, elderly, persons with disabilities, and all other individuals and families or collect, prepare, and deliver food for the needy; provide short-term emergency shelter, temporary residential shelter, transitional housing, volunteer construction or repair of low-cost housing, and/or repair of homes for individuals or families in need; or provide food, shelter, clothing, medical relief, resettlement, and counseling to victims of domestic or international disasters or conflicts (e.g., wars). The community and individual services market is segmented into community food, housing, and relief services and individual and family services.



Western Europe was the largest region in the global community and individual services market, accounting for 44% of the market in 2020.Asia Pacific was the second largest region accounting for 29% of the global community and individual services market.



Middle East was the smallest region in the global community and individual services market.



Community and individual services providers are increasingly using data-driven approach such as big data and predictive analytics to gather insights related to social assistance services.Predictive analytics involves the use of data, statistical algorithms and machine learning techniques to identify the likelihood of future outcomes based on historical data.



Big data analytics involves extracting hidden patterns and useful information from a large set of data.These techniques help in reporting, detecting, or correcting a non-compliance while monitoring target population.



For instance, Hillside Family of Agencies, a human services provider for youth and families, is using predictive analytics to reduce the dropout rates among youth in high school. Good Samaritan Society, a non-profit provider of senior care and services, has partnered with IBM to use big data and analytics software for its clinical and operational data about the patients.



The outbreak of Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) has acted as a restraint on the community and individual services market in 2020 as governments globally imposed lockdowns that restricted the gathering of people in public places such as schools, colleges, child care and community centers.COVID 19 is an infectious disease with flu-like symptoms including fever, cough, and difficulty in breathing.



The virus was first identified in 2019 in Wuhan, Hubei province of the People’s Republic of China and spread globally including Western Europe, North America and Asia.Steps by national governments to contain the transmission have resulted in a decline in economic activity with countries entering a state of ’lock down’ and the outbreak is expected to continue to have a negative impact on businesses throughout 2020 and into 2021.



However, some of the social services markets remained relatively unaffected as the outbreak did not impact their operations. It is expected that the community and individual services market will recover from the shock across the forecast period as it is a ’black swan’ event and not related to ongoing or fundamental weaknesses in the market or the global economy.



Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) is a complex developmental disability.Symptoms of this disorder typically appear during early childhood and affect a person’s ability to communicate and interact with others.



The Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported that 1 in 59 children are diagnosed with an autism spectrum disorder (ASD) in the US.Studies show that early diagnosis and intervention lead to significantly improved outcomes.



To address this, many autism research organizations are expected to invest more time and money for the betterment of this condition. Training social service employees for autism child care counsellors, number of therapists and psychologists will increase and they are expected to serve more individuals and eventually generate more revenues.

