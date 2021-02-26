26.02.2021: Borregaard ASA (”Borregaard”, OSE ticker: BRG)



Reference is made to the stock exchange notice of 19 February 2021 where Borregaard announced the intent to repurchase up to 250,000 of its outstanding common stock.

Borregaard has today purchased 25,000 own shares through broker at an average price of NOK 163.76 per share.

After this transaction Borregaard holds a total of 295,696 own shares, representing 0.30% of total shares outstanding.

Contact:

Lotte Kvinlaug, Investor Relations Officer, +47 922 86 909

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.



