LOS ANGELES, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Lymphoma Treatment Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.4% from 2020 to 2027 and reach the market value of over US$ 13.3 Bn by 2027.



Based on regions, North America will hold a significant market share for the lymphoma treatment market. This is attributed by the presence of prominent players in North America region. Additionally, favorable government funding in the region is contributing to the fullest for capturing the largest revenue share. In October 2020, University of Virginia (Charlottesville, Virginia), Owen O'Connor was awarded US$ 3.2 Mn funding for conducting a phase 2 study of oral azacytidine plus romidepsin for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

Additionally, in August 2019, The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society (LLS) announced funding to Forty Seven, Inc., a clinical-stage, immune-oncology Company. LLS will fund Forty Seven's efforts in MDS through its Therapy Acceleration Program (TAP). Further, Forty Seven will use LLS TAP funding and leverage LLS value-added resources for 5F9 in MDS. Forty Seven, Inc. is developing 5F9 an investigational medicine, for the treatment of patients with MDS, acute myeloid leukemia (AML), non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (NHL), ovarian cancer and colorectal cancer.

On the other hand, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to witness fastest growth in the forthcoming years by recording a significant CAGR for the lymphoma treatment market globally. The key factors responsible for the growth of APAC regional market are fast drugs approval such as Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) in Japan for lymphoma treatment. Additionally, large patient pool suffering from lymphoma demands treatment options. As per the estimates released by the Motoi Nishi, Department of Fundamental Health Sciences, Health Sciences University of Hokkaido, malignant lymphoma (ML) is one of the main malignant neoplasms of hematopoietic organs. In 2018, ML accounted for only 3.5% of the total deaths due to malignant neoplasms. However, ML occurs in elderly, it influences cannot be ignored in Japan, where society is rapidly aging.

Segmental Outlook

Lymphoma treatment market is segmented based on type and drug. Based on type, it is bifurcated into Hodgkin Lymphoma (HL) and Non-Hodgkin Lymphoma (NHL). By drug, the lymphoma market is segmented as adcetris, rituxan/mabthera, imbruvica, keytruda, revlimid, and among others.

By type, NHL will hold largest market share for the lymphoma treatment market globally. Rising prevalence of NHL is the most prominent factors responsible for surge in demand for new treatment options for the patient pool. American Cancer Society's estimates revealed that prevalence of NHL in 2021 are about 81,560 people (45,630 males and 35,930 females) are diagnosed with NHL. This involves both children and adults. In February 2021, the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) approved Breyanzi (lisocabtagene maraleucel), a cell-based gene therapy to treat adult patients with certain types of large B-cell lymphoma. Breyanzi is a chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell therapy, that is the third gene therapy approved by the FDA for certain types of NHL, involving the diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL).

Based on drug segment, Revlimid is dominating the lymphoma treatment market from the past and will continue its trend in the forthcoming years. Additionally, Rituxan/MabThera hold the second largest market share due to benefits associated upon usage. These involve satisfactory pharmacological actions such as it integrates multiple indications coupled with high prescription rate in major markets like Europe and the US.

Competitive Landscape

Some of the leading competitors are Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Seagen Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc., Lilly., Abbott., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company; Celgene Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., and among others.

Some of the key observations regarding lymphoma treatment industry include:

In September 2020, Seattle Genetics, Inc. announced collaboration with Merck for two new strategic oncology studies. The collaboration will pursue a broad joint development program evaluating ladiratuzumab vedotin as monotherapy and in combination with Merck’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in triple-negative breast cancer, hormone receptor-positive breast cancer and other LIV-1-expressing solid tumors. KEYTRUDA is indicated for the adjuvant treatment of patients with melanoma with involvement of lymph node(s) following complete resection.





In May 2020, Takeda China announced that DCETRIS® (brentuximab vedotin) has been officially approved by the China’s National Medical Products Administration (NMPA) for use in adult patients with relapsed or refractory systemic Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (sALCL) or CD30-positive Hodgkin Lymphoma.





In November 2019, Celgene Corporation, announced about approval of REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) in combination with rituximab (anti-CD20 antibody) (R²) for the treatment of adult patients with previously treated follicular lymphoma (FL) (Grade 1-3a). It is approved by the European Commission (EC), R2 will be the first combination treatment regimen for patients with FL that does not include chemotherapy.



