Green Bay, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Schneider (NYSE: SNDR), a premier provider of trucking, intermodal and logistics services, has long supported nonprofits through financial contributions, in-kind delivery donations and associate volunteerism. That support continued in 2020 with the Schneider Foundation donating more than $2 million in grants to more than 400 organizations across North America.
In 2020, Schneider launched new initiatives to support organizations committed to create change. The foundation proudly provided its inaugural Diversity, Equality and Inclusion Program grants to 11 nonprofit organizations across North America, totaling more than $75,000. The grantees were nominated mostly by Schneider associates and will help organizations inspire dialogue and take concrete actions for change.
“Guided by our core values, which include respect for all, we strive to be a positive force in the areas we work and live,” said LuEllen Oskey, director of the Schneider Foundation. “Schneider has a history of giving back, and after the struggles of this past year, we recognize that our financial contributions make an impactful difference in our local and regional communities.”
The foundation assists communities through its initiatives representing many worthy causes, including:
With COVID-19 creating unique and unprecedented hardships across the country, the Schneider Foundation redirected some of the foundation’s annual budget to support pandemic relief efforts, such as:
“As our communities continue to work towards recovery, we will continue to leverage the Schneider Foundation and support the important work of nonprofits across the country,” said Mark Rourke, Schneider president and CEO. “Despite the disruptions to everyday life, our incredible associates dedicated over 5,000 hours of time to volunteering in their local communities.”
As we begin a new year, facing similar challenges, Schneider and its associates will continue to support communities and seek out opportunities to donate, volunteer and make a difference in 2021.
Learn more about the Schneider Foundation.
Attachment
Kara Leiterman Schneider 920-370-7188 leitermank@schneider.com
Schneider
Green Bay, Wisconsin, UNITED STATES
Kara Leiterman Schneider 920-370-7188 leitermank@schneider.com
01-RELEASE_Schneider Foundation_Final.pdfFILE URL | Copy the link below
Schneider LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: