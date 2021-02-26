Norwalk, Connecticut, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (Norwalk, CT) Fairfield County’s Community Foundation (FCCF) today announced record-breaking results for its 8th annual Fairfield County’s Giving Day, which was held yesterday, Thursday, February 25, 2021. A total $2,250,154 was raised from 14,828 donors who made 21,187 total gifts — all Fairfield County’s Giving Day records — in support of 394 local nonprofits during the online 24-hour giving marathon. The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified nonprofit needs and on Fairfield County’s Giving Day this year, family, friends, neighbors, co-workers, and businesses from across the region came together to give where they live and work.

“Everything about this year has been different -- everything but the generosity of Fairfield County donors and we thank every donor for their meaningful contributions. We’re so grateful for the extraordinary, record-breaking response from our community for Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2021. While the pandemic made it impossible for nonprofits to raise funds in traditional in-person events, thousands responded to the call on Fairfield County’s Giving Day, contributing critical funds at a critical time for hundreds of local nonprofits. The Community Foundation is honored to help make this truly momentous day of compassion, kindness, and goodwill possible for the communities we call home and all of our neighbors,” said Juanita James, President & CEO of Fairfield County’s Community Foundation.

With the backing of Champion Sponsor, Bank of America, for an eighth year in a row, and other generous sponsors, this year’s record results exceeded prior high totals of $1,719,595 (+31% from 2019); 13,161 unique donors (+13% from 2015); and 17,236 total donations made (+23% from 2020). Since its inception by Fairfield County’s Community Foundation in 2014, a total of $11,557,543 has been raised from 118,252 total gifts for 1,945 local nonprofits on Fairfield County’s Giving Day.

“Yesterday’s phenomenal Giving Day results are a reflection of the hardworking nonprofit community that has motivated so many donors to give back in recognition of their dedication and resiliency,” said Bill Tommins, President, Bank of America, Southern Connecticut. “In our eighth year as Champion Sponsor, the impact that yesterday will have on nonprofits within our communities will be substantial and long lasting, and we are proud to rally behind those making a difference.”

The community building-aspect of Giving Day continues to be a critical aspect of the initiative. As the region’s biggest philanthropic event of the year, Giving Day encourages thousands of individuals to come together and make a difference in the lives of their neighbors across all 23 cities and towns of Fairfield County. Participating nonprofits represent a wide array of causes including the arts, education, animal welfare, human services, housing, and more. In addition to raising funds, Giving Day helps the more than 400 participating nonprofit organizations in increasing awareness about the important work they do across the region, while also providing trainings and workshops to empower virtual fundraising, marketing, and other resources.

Generous sponsors provided a bonus pool of more than $140,000 in prize money for participating nonprofits this year, another record total, surpassing prior highs in prize money by 40%. Winners of Fairfield County’s Giving Day 2021 bonus prizes included:

Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Unique Donors ($15,000 prize): LifeBridge Community Services

($15,000 prize): Nonprofit Grand Prize: Most Dollars Raised ($10,000 prize) The Greater Fairfield County Foundation, Inc. (not affiliated with FCCF)

($10,000 prize) Rookie of the Year ($1,000 prize to the first-time Giving Day participant with the most unique donors): Lucky Dog Refuge

($1,000 prize to the first-time Giving Day participant with the most unique donors):

For a full list of prize winners visit FCGives.org/prizes. To review the full list of nonprofit fundraisers, inclusive of prize money, view the final leaderboard at https://www.fcgives.org/leaderboards.

Separately, grant-prize winners of the 2021 Why I Give Video Submission Contest were announced on Giving Day, and included: Grand Prize: Fairfield Center Stage; Runners Up: New Canaan Mounted Troop, Kids Helping Kids, and Ridgefield Operation for Animal Rescue (ROAR). To view these winning videos, visit: FCCFoundation.org/Give21

To view a recording of the Giving Day Virtual Launch Party that kicked off the day, visit FCGives.org

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation extends its gratitude to sponsors including Champion Sponsor, Bank of America; County Sponsor: Hearst Connecticut Media Group; Neighborhood Sponsor: Barbara Benton Davis Fund at FCCF, Back to You Fund at FCCF, Haddad & Partners, Altice; Power Hour Sponsor: The Jeniam Foundation, Fund for Women & Girls at FCCF, Immigrant Success Fund at FCCF, Herb B. West Award Fund at FCCF, Geller-Conarck Memorial Fund at FCCF, TargetOnstar, Bridgeport Sound Tigers, Bridgewater Associates; Town Square Sponsors: Albourne Partners, Webster Private Bank, Greater Norwalk Chamber, Yale New Haven Health Bridgeport Hospital, Bridgeport Regional Business Council, Band Central; Magazine Partner: Moffly Media; Media Partners: 95.9 The Fox, Star 99.9, WICC 600, WEBE 108.



About Fairfield County’s Community Foundation

Fairfield County’s Community Foundation promotes philanthropy as a means to create change in Fairfield County, focusing on innovative and collaborative solutions to critical issues impacting the community. Individuals, families, corporations and organizations can establish charitable funds or contribute to existing funds. The Community Foundation is in compliance with the Council on Foundations’ national standards and has awarded over $337.5 million in grants to nonprofits in Fairfield County and beyond since 1992. As a trusted nonprofit partner and thought leader, the organization brings together community organizers, business experts, and philanthropists to close the opportunity gap in Fairfield County with a focus on eliminating disparities in education, employment, housing, and health. Our goal is to create a vital and inclusive community, where every individual has the opportunity to thrive. Learn more at FCCFoundation.org and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn. Listen to the Fairfield County Thrives podcast at FCCFoundation.org/podcasts.

###



Attachment

Patty McQueen Fairfield County's Community Foundation pattymcqueen@comcast.net