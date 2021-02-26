MIAMI, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ehave, Inc. (OTC Pink: EHVVF) (the “Company”), a provider of digital therapeutics for the psychedelic and mental health sectors, announced plans to launch open testing of its KetaDASH ketamine IV therapy in the second quarter using advanced vein technology. KetaDASH is a personalized mental care platform designed to instantly connect patients with highly skilled nurses to provide ketamine therapy at home under expert supervision. The platform has been strategically designed as a smart and intuitive dashboard from where patients and their associated nurses can get detailed insight on treatments. KetaDASH will soon be available on the App Store and Google Play Store.



Ehave has also secured an umbrella policy to cover liability and malpractice insurance on each home delivery service. Clinicians will only need to fulfill each order without need to add additional cost to their bottom line.

The KetaDASH platform allows licensed ketamine clinics and patients who have been prescribed ketamine by a physician to administer the treatment at home intravenously. This gives the clinic an opportunity to increase revenues by treating patients who are unable to come to their office. KetaDASH has also expanded the opportunity for the clinician to increase revenue by servicing all incoming orders with a full blanket of insurance coverage. This liability insurance will be provided by Ehave, so the servicing clinic will not have to add additional insurance coverage. Clinicians will also be provided the latest infrared technology to improve the efficacy of venous access, which is crucial in the industry.

As a means of to improving the efficacy of venous access, KetaDASH has signed an agreement with Vein-Eye Carry to use its infrared imaging technology. Everyday there are 30 million to 40 million vein punctures worldwide and approximately 3 million in the USA. Delays in treatment can occur in approximately 25 percent of all patients due to the inability to establish IV access, or "find a vein," as it is more commonly referred to. One in three attempts to establish IV access result in failure in adults, and one in two attempts fail in pediatrics. With critically ill patients the failure rate of vein punctures ranges from 10% to 40% where vein punctures are more difficult.

Ehave Chief Executive Officer, Ben Kaplan, said, "Our primary reason for making KetaDASH a reality is to provide ketamine as a psychedelic-assisted therapy for individuals suffering from depression, anxiety, PTSD or other mental or emotional health challenges. I strongly believe a large number of patients prefer a medical technician come to their home over going to a clinic."

Lisa Ling, who hosts “This is Life” on CNN, recently aired a special on the psychedelic treatment revolution and how ketamine has been successfully repurposed over the past few years to treat depression and PTSD. The report is available online at https://www.cnn.com/2020/12/20/opinions/psychedelics-trauma-healing-this-is-life-heacock/index.html.

Victor S. Dorodny, MD,ND,PHD,MPH (www.DrDorodny.com), Medical Advisor to Ehave, said, "Ketamine, a widely used anesthetic medication, is now being used to treat depression, suicidality, chronic pain, migraines, OCD and even some PTSD symptoms. For many, this breakthrough treatment represents a powerful opportunity to manage their mental health challenges. KetaDASH will allow the patients who are prescribed Ketamine to receive required treatments in the safety and comfort of their homes."

About Ehave, Inc.

Ehave, Inc. (EHVVF) is a leader of digital therapeutics delivering evidence-based therapeutic interventions to patients. Our primary focus is on improving the standard care in therapeutics to prevent or treat brain disorders or diseases through the use of digital therapeutics, independently or together, with medications, devices, and other therapies to optimize patient care and health outcomes. Our main product is the Ehave Telemetry Portal, which is a mental health informatics platform that allows clinicians to make objective and intelligent decisions through data insights. The Ehave Infinity Portal offers a powerful machine learning and artificial intelligence platform with a growing set of advanced tools and applications developed by Ehave and its leading partners. This empowers patients, healthcare providers, and payers to address a wide range of conditions through high quality, safe, and effective data-driven involvement with intelligent and accessible tools. Additional information on Ehave can be found on the Company’s website at: www.ehave.com.

