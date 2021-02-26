Rueil Malmaison, 26 February 2021
Publication of the 2020 Universal Registration Document
VINCI filed today its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the French financial markets regulator, the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF).
This document is available in French* on the Group’s website at www.vinci.com under Investors/Financial information/ Annual and half-year reports and on the AMF’s website (www.amf-france.org).
* The English translation of the Annual Report is currently under way and will be posted on the VINCI website in the near future.
About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and construction, employing more than 217,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally, socially responsible and ethical manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com
This press release is an official information document of the VINCI Group.
PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com
Attachment
VINCI
Rueil Malmaisom Cede, FRANCE
VINCI LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: