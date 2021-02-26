AB Ignitis grupė will announce a tender for the provision of financial statement audit services

AB Ignitis grupė (hereinafter - the Company) informs that due to the increased volumes and needs of the Company's group of companies, the agreement of financial audit services, which was concluded on 4 March 2019 with UAB Ernst & Young Baltic for 2019-2021 Audit of the consolidated financial statements of the Company and its subsidiaries, will not be extended.

The Company will soon announce a new tender for the provision of audit services for financial statements and will inform about the selected audit company in accordance to the procedure set out in the legal acts. According to the Company, the termination of the agreement with UAB Ernst & Young Baltic will not affect the Company and its subsidiaries.

For more information please contact:

Artūras Ketlerius

Head of Public Relations at Ignitis Group

arturas.ketlerius@ignitis.lt

+370 620 76076