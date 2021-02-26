According to preliminary unaudited data sales revenue of Pieno Zvaigzdes AB for the year 2020 was EUR 171.1 million or 0.3% higher than a year ago (sales revenue for the year 2019 amounted to EUR 170.6 million).

EBITDA for the year 2020 was EUR 14.3 million compared to EUR 7.7 million EBITDA a year ago.

In the year 2020 the company earned EUR 7.7 million net profit. During the year 2019 the company had earned EUR 4.1 million net profit.

Audrius Statulevičius

CFO

+370 52461419

Attachment