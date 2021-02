VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Westhaven Gold Corp. (TSX-V:WHN) reports that it has filed a technical report in respect of its Spences Bridges Group of Properties (the “SBG Properties”), including the Shovelnose property, dated February 7, 2021 entitled “National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report on the Spences Bridge Group of Properties (SBG Group), Nicola and Kamloops Mining Divisions, British Columbia.” (the “Technical Report”) as prepared by Bruce L. Laird P.Geo. which contains exploration and drilling information about the SBG Properties. The Company clarifies that SBG Properties are early stage properties and there are no resource estimates on any of the SBG Properties.



