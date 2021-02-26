CPI FIM SA
(société anonyme)
40, rue de la Vallée
L-2661 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 44.996
Corporate News Luxembourg, 22 February 2021
CPI FIM SA – Disposal of CPI PROPERTY GROUP shares
Further to its press release of 22 February 2021, CPI FIM SA (the “Company“) announces the completion of the disposal of 252,302,248 shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP at the price of EUR 0.616 per share. The disposal occurred as part of the share buy-back of CPI PROPERTY GROUP. The Company’s subsidiary Pietroni continues to hold 67,000,000 shares of CPI PROPERTY GROUP, representing 0.77% shareholding in CPI PROPERTY GROUP.
For more on CPI FIM SA, visit our website: www.cpifimsa.com
Investors contact:
David Greenbaum, Director
Tel: + 352 26 47 67 1
Fax: + 352 26 47 67 67
Email: generalmeetings@cpifimsa.com
CPI FIM SA
Luxembourg, LUXEMBOURG
