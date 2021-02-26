VICTORIA, British Columbia, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Budtenders at Clarity Cannabis ratified their first collective agreement on February 25. The contract ushers in major wage and workplace improvements and will set new standards in the private cannabis retail industry.
Clarity Cannabis budtenders became the first private dispensary workers in Canada to unionize when they joined UFCW 1518 in the fall of 2019. These workers came together to confront low wages, poor treatment, and a lack of benefits, training, and educational opportunities in the cannabis industry, forming the BCBUD division of UFCW 1518.
An overwhelming 85% of unionized members at the Gorge Road and Johnston Street locations voted in favour of the improvements. These cannabis workers negotiated their contract through the COVID-19 crisis and were the first private dispensary to earn Pandemic Pay for their essential work. They continually demonstrated unity and solidarity throughout the organizing and bargaining process to arrive at their new contract.
“I joined the union to help grow protections and benefits for workers looking to build a future doing what they love,” said budtender Emma Riderelli. With this newly ratified contract, workers at Clarity Cannabis have a bright future to look forward to in an industry they care about.
The Clarity Cannabis collective agreement features significant improvements and will secure more power for the workers. Some highlights of the contract include:
Budtenders and cannabis-industry workers interested in winning improvements at their workplace can join the BCBUD division of UFCW 1518 and learn more at ufcw1518.com/cannabis.
UFCW Local 1518 represents more than 25,000 members working in the community health, hospitality, retail, grocery, industrial, and professional sectors across British Columbia.
