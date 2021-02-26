Toronto, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cority, the global enterprise EHS software provider, today announced record growth and global expansion in 2020. The company’s continued momentum was driven by the highest sales bookings in company history, industry-leading COVID-19 pandemic response solutions, new appointments to the leadership team, and a strategic acquisition.

“Now more than ever, we’re seeing organizations double down on their commitment to employee health, safety, and well-being, which has contributed to the exceptional growth we’ve experienced this past year,” said Mark Wallace, President and CEO, Cority. “We’re proud to support our clients’ ongoing pandemic responses with our industry-leading occupational health and COVID-19 solutions, enabling them to mitigate risk, improve compliance, and empower better outcomes. Our team is continuing to innovate rapidly to keep pace with growing demand for our software, enhance our core platform, and deliver best-in-class solutions to our global clients.”

Highlights of the year include:

Acquisition of Enviance – Coming on the heels of the Axion Health acquisition, Cority added over 400 clients and best-in-class environmental, chemical management, sustainability, and ergonomics solutions to its SaaS platform with the acquisition of Enviance.

Unparalleled Market Momentum – Cority continued to demonstrate strong and profitable growth with record-breaking new sales bookings. The company’s momentum was reaffirmed in the Green Quadrant EHS Software 2021 by independent analyst firm Verdantix. Cority was recognized as a Leader for the fourth consecutive year and earned the highest overall score in the Market Momentum category.

Pandemic Response – In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cority released its turnkey COVID-19 Return to Work and Productivity and Hazard Management & Workforce engagement SaaS solutions, which enable organizations to rapidly operationalize their pandemic response plans, systematically monitor and report on the health status of employees, and streamline a safe and efficient return to operations. Over 200 organizations globally are leveraging Cority’s solutions to navigate the pandemic.

Product Innovation – Cority released CorInsights, a predictive data analytics solution that provides organizations with immediate and meaningful, point-in-time insights to help reduce risk and drive better business outcomes. To accelerate the future of connected EHS management, Cority announced partnerships with Interaptix, Highmark Interactive, and TapRooT. To enable hospitals and healthcare providers to streamline clinical operations and improve business performance, Cority launched its Occupational Medicine solution. Cority also made significant enhancements to its risk management capabilities and emissions calculation functionality.

Leadership Team Appointments – To accelerate Cority’s next phase of growth, product innovation, and deliver exceptional customer experiences, Cority strengthened its leadership team with the hiring of Stephen Molen, Chief Revenue Officer, and Atish Ghosh, Chief Technology Officer.

Industry Accolades – in addition to Cority’s positioning in the Green Quadrant for EHS Software, Cority was the recipient of several industry awards including Occupational Health & Safety’s New Product of the Year Award, ISHN's Readers’ Choice Awards, Environment + Energy Leader’s Top Product of the Year Award, and Environmental Protection’s New Product of the Year Award.

Global Expansion – Cority continued to expand its global footprint and announced a partnership with VP&White to support the delivery of large-scale Cority software implementations across Europe. Additionally, Cority announced expanded partnerships with RegScan and Verisk 3E.

Customer Success and Community – Attendance at Cority’s sold-out annual user group conference, Cority Connect, increased by over 20% and brought close to 500 environmental, health, and safety practitioners together for three days of thought leadership and expert-led training in Nashville, TN. Cority also launched a new online Community to further support its rapidly growing client base with access to informative and interactive resources designed to drive program success.

