TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the world’s 20th largest economy and a gateway to Asia, Taiwan is uniquely positioned to facilitate growth and expansion both domestically and within the surrounding region and represents a progressive and dynamic destination for Canadian women looking to expand their businesses into the Asia Pacific.



The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada (APF Canada), with support from the Government of Canada through its Women Entrepreneurship Strategy Ecosystem Fund, will lead the First Canadian Women-only Virtual Business Mission to Taiwan on March 1-2, 2021.

The two-day virtual conference follows the success of APF Canada’s first women-only business missions to Japan (April 2019) and South Korea (November 2020). It will feature Taiwan and Canadian women leaders from business, government, and technology, as well as company pitch sessions by delegates to showcase women-led Canadian innovation. This Mission presents a unique opportunity to promote Canadian innovations in traditional and emerging sectors like cleantech and life sciences, particularly in the context of enhanced digitalization in the post-pandemic world.

“The Asia Pacific Foundation of Canada’s First Women-only Virtual Trade Mission to Taiwan will give Canadian entrepreneurs the opportunity to promote their innovations, forge new business connections, and gain exposure to Taiwan’s dynamic economy,” said The Hon. Mary Ng, Minister of Small Business, Export Promotion and International Trade, who will participate in the APF Canada Mission to support women entrepreneurs seeking to expand their businesses into the Taiwanese market. “The Government of Canada remains committed to women’s economic empowerment, an inclusive national economy, and to ensuring that women entrepreneurs at the forefront of our economic recovery are supported in growing their businesses globally with important Asia Pacific markets. Given the successes of the Foundation’s previous missions to Asia, I know that the Taiwan mission will generate real growth opportunities for the Canadian delegates.”

The Mission’s focus is on improving the health of people and the environment by showcasing innovative industry solutions in sectors where both Canada and Taiwan have priorities, including biotechnology, clean technology, agricultural technology, advanced manufacturing, smart cities, and digital health technology. The Mission’s two-day public conference will be held in the global lead-up to the celebration of International Women’s Day on March 8, 2021.

“The First Canadian Women-only Business Mission series is a progressive initiative, proudly led by APF Canada, to help Canadian women-led enterprises access, expand into, and grow into Asian markets,” said Mission lead and APF Canada Vice-President, Toronto Office, Christine Nakamura. “Taiwan’s dynamic economy and record of support for women’s economic advancement combine to make the island an ideal target market for this mission’s delegates – talented women entrepreneurs from across Canada. The virtual mission to Taiwan is an important opportunity to showcase women-led Canadian innovations in science and technology.”

“I am delighted to Chair APF Canada’s delegation of inspiring women who represent some of Canada’s best and brightest entrepreneurs,” said Mission Chair Sandra Pupatello. “This delegation highlights the cultural and gender diversity of our business community as well as the dynamism of Canadian businesses. Their innovative technologies, products, and services promote the health of people and the planet and our hope for this mission is to secure partnerships and outcomes with Taiwan partners, which not only benefit Canadian and Taiwanese businesses, but the global community at large.”

“Taiwan’s economy presents abundant business opportunities for Canadian women entrepreneurs,” said Janice Fukakusa, Mission Vice-chair and Chancellor, Ryerson University. “With Taiwan’s emphasis on innovation and technology, and its leadership on women’s empowerment, Taiwan is an ideal partner for innovative Canadian women-led businesses expanding into Asia. The mission promises to connect Canadian businesswomen with potential partners in Taiwan and, in so doing, will support Canada’s efforts toward a women-led, post-pandemic economic recovery.”

APF Canada’s Women-only Business Mission series (2019-2023) supports the Government of Canada’s dual efforts to promote international trade diversification and advance women’s economic empowerment by encouraging Canadian women in business to consider expansion into Asia’s dynamic economies.

