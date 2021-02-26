SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that members of its senior management team will participate in the following upcoming March virtual investor conferences:



Cowen 41st Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: March 3, 2021

Presentation Time: 1:20 p.m. ET

33rd Annual ROTH Conference

Date: March 15, 2021

Presentation Time: 4:00 p.m. ET

A live audio webcast of the presentations will be available through the Investors & Media section of UNITY’s website. An archived replay will be available for 90 days following each event.

About UNITY

UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at www.unitybiotechnology.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn .

