TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tanzanian Gold Corporation (TSX:TNX)(NYSE MKT:TRX) (the "Company") announces the voting results from its 2021 annual general and special meeting held on February 25, 2021.



A total of 61,239,388 common shares were voted representing 29.28% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. Shareholders voted in favour of all items of business before the Meeting, as follows:

Item Voted Upon Result of Vote Set the number of directors at six



Votes For Votes Against 48,671,309 (97.21%) 1,395,199 (2.79%) Appoint James E. Sinclair as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 48,827,174 (97.53%) 1,239,334 (2.47%) Appoint Norman Betts as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 50,042,466 (99.95%) 24,042 (0.05%) Appoint William Harvey as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 49,959,718 (99.79%) 106,970 (0.21%) Appoint Rosalind Morrow as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 50,053,073 (99.97%) 13,435 (0.03%) Appoint Andrew Cheatle as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 48,788,524 (97.45%) 1,277,984 (2.55%) Appoint Stephen Mullowney as director



Votes For Votes Withheld 48,778,524 (97.43%) 1,287,984 (2.57%) Appointment of Dale Matheson Carr-Hilton Labonte LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as auditors and authorize the directors to fix the remuneration of the auditors.



Votes For Votes Withheld 60,889,068 (99.80%) 121,306 (0.20%) Approval of Shareholder Rights Plan



Votes For Votes Against 48,781,324 (97.43%) 1,285,184 (2.57%)

Adoption of Shareholder Rights Plan

The Shareholder Rights Plan (the “Plan”) will ensure the fair and equal treatment of shareholders in connection with any takeover bid for common shares of the Company (the “Common Shares”). The Plan is similar to rights plans adopted by other companies and has not been adopted in response to any pending or threatened takeover bid for the Company nor is the Company aware of any such effort. The primary objective of the Plan is to provide shareholders with adequate time to properly assess a takeover bid without undue pressure. It will also provide the Company’s board of directors (the “Board”) with more time to fully consider an unsolicited takeover bid and, if considered appropriate, to identify, develop and negotiate other alternative to maximize shareholder value.

The rights issued under the Plan will become exercisable only when a person (an “Acquiring Person”), including any party related to it, acquires or announces its intention to acquire beneficial ownership of Common Shares, which when aggregated with its current holdings total 20% or more of the outstanding Common Shares without complying with the "Permitted Bid" provisions of the Plan or without approval of the Board. In the event a takeover bid does not meet the Permitted Bid requirements of the Plan, the rights will entitle shareholders, other than the Acquiring Person, to purchase additional Common Shares at a substantial discount to the market price of the Common Shares at that time.

Under the Plan, those bids that meet certain requirements intended to protect the interests of all shareholders are deemed to be "Permitted Bids”. Permitted Bids must be made by way of a takeover bid circular prepared in compliance with applicable securities laws and, among other conditions, must remain open for at least 105 days.

The Plan must be reconfirmed at the Company’s annual meeting of shareholders to be held in 2024 and every third annual meeting thereafter or it will expire. The Plan may also be terminated at an earlier time in accordance with the terms of the Plan.

About Tanzanian Gold Corporation

Tanzanian Gold Corporation along with its joint venture partner, STAMICO is building a significant gold project at Buckreef in Tanzania that is based on an expanded Mineral Resource base and the treatment of its mineable Mineral Reserves in two standalone plants. Measured Mineral Resource now stands at 19.98MT at 1.99g/t gold containing 1,281,161 ounces of gold and Indicated Mineral Resource now stand at 15.89MT at 1.48g/t gold containing 755,119 ounces of gold for a combined tonnage of 35.88MT at 1.77g/t gold containing 2,036,280 ounces of gold. The Buckreef Project also contains an Inferred Mineral Resource of 17.8MT at 1.11g/t gold for contained gold of 635,540 ounces of gold. The Company is actively investigating and assessing multiple exploration targets on its property. Please refer to the Company’s Updated Mineral Resources Estimate for Buckreef Gold Project, dated May 15, 2020, for more information.

Tanzanian Gold Corporation is advancing on three value-creation tracks:

Strengthening its balance sheet by expanding near-term production to 15,000 - 20,000 oz. of gold per year from the processing of oxide material from an expanded oxide plant. Advancing the Final Feasibility Study for a stand-alone sulphide treating plant that is substantially larger than previously modelled and targeting significant annual gold production. Continuing with a drilling program to further test the potential of its property, Exploration Targets and Mineral Resource base by: (i) identifying new prospects; (ii) drilling new oxide/sulphide targets; (iii) infill drilling to upgrade Mineral Resources currently in the Inferred category; and (iv) a step-out drilling program in the Northeast Extension.



For further information, please contact Michael Martin, Investor Relations, m.martin@tangoldcorp.com, 860-248-0999

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements as defined in the applicable securities laws. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as “expects”, “anticipates”, “believes”, “hopes”, “intends”, “estimated”, “potential”, “possible” and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions or results “will”, “may”, “could” or “should” occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and reflect Tanzanian Gold management’s expectations or beliefs regarding future events and include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to the estimation of mineral reserves and resources, recoveries, subsequent project testing, success and viability of mining operations, the timing and amount of estimated future production, and capital expenditure.

Although TanGold believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance. The actual achievements of TanGold or other future events or conditions may differ materially from those reflected in the forward-looking statements due to a variety of risks, uncertainties and other factors. These risks, uncertainties and factors include general business, legal, economic, competitive, political, regulatory and social uncertainties; actual results of exploration activities and economic evaluations; fluctuations in currency exchange rates; changes in costs; future prices of gold and other minerals; mining method, production profile and mine plan; delays in exploration, development and construction activities; changes in government legislation and regulation; the ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms and in a timely manner or at all; contests over title to properties; employee relations and shortages of skilled personnel and contractors; the speculative nature of, and the risks involved in, the exploration, development and mining business. These risks are set forth under Item 3.D in Tanzanian Gold’s Form 20-F for the year ended August 31, 2020, as amended, as filed with the SEC.

The information contained in this press release is as of the date of the press release and TanGold assumes not duty to update such information.

Note to U.S. Investors

US investors are advised that the mineral resource and mineral reserve estimated disclosed in this press release have been calculated pursuant to Canadian standards which use terminology consistent with the requirements CRIRSCO reporting standards. For its fiscal year ending August 31, 2021, and thereafter, the Company will follow new SEC regulations which uses a CRIRSCO based templet for mineral resources and mineral reserves, that includes definitions for inferred, indicated, and measured mineral resources.



