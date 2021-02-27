Riverdale, Feb. 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Air quality is currently at the forefront of public attention due to the nature of the current pandemic. While effective air filtration has the potential to reduce infection risk in public places, improving air quality is a step to improving the overall public health particularly that of young, developing children and adolescents as they return to in-person school.

Though many parents have opted for their children to attend school virtually, teachers and those students attending school in person must have adequate protection from poor indoor air quality. While the World Health Organization (WHO) recommends keeping windows open as much as possible, some climates and environmental factors (such as location adjacent to a busy road) make this impractical and unsafe for many schools. Read the full story here: >> What Should Schools Do To Keep The Air Safe? >> .

The Importance of Air Quality in Schools

Aside from COVID-19 infection risks, improving air quality is essential for students’ health. With developing immune systems and growing lungs, children are especially vulnerable to the effects of poor air quality. UNICEF (the United Nations Children’s Fund) explains that this is because on average, children inhale a larger volume of air in proportion to their body size per breath than adults do. This also means children inhale a larger proportional volume of hazardous chemicals and particulates.

School buildings are far from the ideal environment for growing children, with indoor air quality affected not only by pollution coming in from outdoor sources (busy roads, for example), but also because the buildings themselves often emit dangerous substances. Schools in older buildings are prone to releasing residue of toxic, outdated building materials into the air. All schools are at risk for high volumes of VOCs (volatile organic compounds) from sources such as cleaning fluids, teaching supplies, building materials, and some paints.

Breathing cleaner air allows children to benefit from improved mood and productivity, better immune system, cleaner lungs, reduced allergy and asthma symptoms, and even a longer lifespan on average.

Related — Air Cleaner Case Study: Air Filtration Company Camfil Brings Clean Air to the Home





Indoor Air Solutions for Schools, according to experts.

Air filtration experts from Camfil, one of the world’s leading air filtration manufacturers and researchers, recommend the following supplemental filtration systems for schools. Because both of these are stand-alone air purification systems, they do not require replacing or adapting a building’s HVAC system which would be a financial impossibility for many schools. Both air purifiers are designed for use in rooms of various sizes commonly found in schools. The units are designed to operate quietly, so they won’t disturb classroom instruction or student concentration.

1. Camfil’s City M Air Purifier

The City M Air Purifier includes a HEPA-grade particulate filter and a molecular filter that work in conjunction with one another to remove dust, contaminants, harmful VOCs and odors for healthier indoor air. The City M Air Purifier consumes 50% less energy than competitor units. Read more about the City M here.

2. Camfil’s CamCleaner CC500

The CamCleaner CC500 air purifier was originally designed early on in the pandemic for hospitals that needed to create negatively pressurized isolation areas. The unit was also engineered to serve as a standalone air purifier for offices, schools, and other public buildings. The CC500’s MERV-9/9A prefilter extends the life of the 99.99% HEPA filter, leading to lower overall running and maintenance costs. Read more about the CamCleaner CC500 here.



For more information about which air purifier is the right fit for your school, let a local Camfil expert help you.

Camfil Clean Air Solutions for Schools Air Filtration

Camfil believes that breathing clean air should be a human right. For more than half a century, Camfil worldwide has been helping people breathe cleaner air. As a leading manufacturer of premium clean air solutions, we provide commercial and industrial systems for air filtration and air pollution control that improve worker and equipment productivity, minimize energy use, and benefit human health and the environment. During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camfil has been applying their decades of experience in biosafety containment, healthcare, and other sectors of the air filtration industry to provide technological solutions for the public as well as in hospitals and healthcare facilities. To get in touch with a local Camfil consultant, please click here.

https://www.camfil.com/en-us

##

Media Contact:

Lynne Laake

Camfil USA Air Filters

T: 888.599.6620

E: Lynne.Laake@camfil.com

F: Friend Camfil USA on Facebook

T: Follow Camfil USA on Twitter

Y: Watch Camfil Videos on YouTube

L: Follow our LinkedIn Page







This news has been published for the above source. Camfil USA Air Filters [ID=17091]

Disclaimer: The information does not constitute advice or an offer to buy. Any purchase made from this story is made at your own risk. Consult an expert advisor/health professional before any such purchase. Any purchase made from this link is subject to the final terms and conditions of the website's selling. The content publisher and its distribution partners do not take any responsibility directly or indirectly. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the company this news is about.





Attachment