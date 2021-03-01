The share repurchase programme runs as from 28 January 2021 and up to and including 30 September 2021. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 750 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 2/2021 of 28 January 2021. The share repurchase programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
| Number of
shares
| Average purchase
price (DKK)
| Transaction
value (DKK)
|Accumulated, latest announcement
|344,898
|243.46
|83,968,358
|22 February 2021
|18,985
|264.85
|5,028,192
|23 February 2021
|17,985
|267.97
|4,819,464
|24 February 2021
|18,500
|261.98
|4,846,565
|25 February 2021
|17,771
|265.97
|4,726,478
|26 February 2021
|16,853
|266.36
|4,489,032
|Accumulated under the programme
|434,992
|248.00
|107,878,090
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 434,992 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 0.60% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Birger Krøgh Nielsen, CFO, tel. +45 89 89 64 44.
Share repurchase programme 20210301FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: