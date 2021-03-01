Fingerprints Cards AB (Fingerprints) has decided to, starting in the first quarter of 2021, disclose revenue forecasts for the current quarter. The purpose is to increase transparency regarding the short-term development for Fingerprints’ world-leading business in fingerprint sensors for smartphones, and for the emerging business in Payments & Access.



For the first quarter of 2021, Fingerprints expects Group revenue to be in the range of SEK 310-350 million, based on the exchange rate SEK/USD 8.20. The Group's sales and direct purchases are primarily made in USD.

As previously communicated, demand for our products is healthy, but we see continued challenges related to the current semiconductor shortage in the world. The work of continuing to broaden our supplier base is very important, partly to reduce risks in our supply chain and partly to position the company for growth. We have therefore intensified our efforts to secure additional suppliers of key components, within as well as outside of mainland China. We are making progress and this work remains a high priority in 2021.

For information, please contact:

Christian Fredrikson, CEO





Investor Relations:

+46(0)10-172 00 10, investrel@fingerprints.com



Press:

+46(0)10-172 00 20, press@fingerprints.com

About Fingerprints

Fingerprint Cards AB (Fingerprints) – the world’s leading biometrics company, with its roots in Sweden. We believe in a secure and seamless universe, where you are the key to everything. Our solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch. For more information visit our website , read our blog , and follow us on Twitter . Fingerprints is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (FING B).

Attachment