Press release

March 1, 2021 - N° 5

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, General Secretary of SCOR, is appointed to the Group Executive Committee

Claire Le Gall-Robinson joins SCOR’s Executive Committee with effect from today.

In addition to her role as General Secretary, which she has held since 2016, Claire Le Gall-Robinson is in charge of governance, the compliance function and the legal function. She also helps to draw up and implement the Group’s strategy in terms of social and environmental responsibility.

Claire Le Gall-Robinson is the second woman to join SCOR’s Executive Committee, following the appointment of Brona Magee as Deputy CEO of SCOR Global Life in September 2018.

Denis Kessler, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of SCOR, comments: “I am very happy that Claire Le Gall-Robinson is joining SCOR’s Executive Committee and expanding her responsibilities within the Group. Since she joined us in 2016, Claire has fulfilled her duties as General Secretary with great professionalism. She knows the company extremely well, and her professional and human qualities are appreciated by everyone she deals with. I am confident that Claire will be successful in this new key role. This appointment bears witness to the depth and breadth of the company’s talent and demonstrates our determination to develop and promote all talent within the Group.”

Biography

Claire Le Gall-Robinson, 45, is a lawyer admitted to the Paris and New York Bars and a graduate of Harvard Law School (Master of Laws) and the Paris II- Panthéon Assas University (Corporate and Tax law, Major de promotion). She practiced for more than 17 years in leading U.S. law firms Sullivan & Cromwell LLP and Skadden, Arps, Slate, Meagher & Flom LLP. Prior to joining SCOR in 2016, she was a partner of the UK law firm Gowling WLG. She has taught at the Sciences Po Law School since 2010. She has authored articles on various topics relating to corporate law and co-authored a book on commercial law published by Editions Dalloz.

Contact details

Communications

Jérôme Guilbert

+33 (0)1 58 44 79 19

jguilbert@scor.com

Investor Relations

Olivier Armengaud

+33 (0)1 58 44 86 12

oarmengaud@scor.com

www.scor.com

LinkedIn: SCOR | Twitter: @SCOR_SE

