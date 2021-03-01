“I am very pleased that our integrated One TORM platform enabled us to deliver a solid EBITDA of USD 272m and a considerable cash return to shareholders totaling USD 71m in dividends during 2020. I am further pleased that our commitment to minimize environmental impact has enabled us to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 22% since 2008, showing a clear path towards our ambitious target of 40% reduction by 2030.” says Mr. Jacob Meldgaard, Executive Director.
The vessel sales cover two LR2s and six MRs for a total consideration of USD 77m. The vessels were delivered to their new owners in 2020 and debt of USD 41m has been repaid. As of 31 December 2020, TORM’s fleet consisted of 64 owned vessels, eight vessels under sale and leaseback agreements, two vessels on order and one second-hand vessel to be delivered to TORM.
In the first quarter of 2021, TORM has entered into an agreement to purchase eight 2007-2012 built MR product tanker vessels for a total cash consideration of USD 82.5m and the issuance of 5.97 million shares. Subject to documentation, TORM has obtained financing of up to USD 94m for the vessels that are scheduled to be delivered to TORM in the second and third quarter of 2021.
In the fourth quarter, TORM refinanced its existing facility with Danish Ship Finance with a new facility of USD 180m in senior secured debt, covering ten vessels including the two MR vessels purchased in the fourth quarter. In connection with the transaction, five vessels were transferred for refinancing under the Hamburg Commercial Bank facility for USD 35m. Lastly, TORM has obtained financing of USD 12m related to the installation of scrubbers and Ballast Water Treatment Systems on four vessels. Following the refinancing, TORM has extended all material debt maturities until 2026, ensuring only annual scheduled repayments over the term which supports the Company’s financial flexibility.
In connection with the refinancing, a CO2 emission-linked pricing mechanism was included in the Danish Ship Finance facility. Accordingly, the pricing is linked to the reductions in CO2 emissions year-on-year, aligning it with TORM’s and the International Maritime Organization’s industry target of a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. The key performance indicator and the decarbonization target are consistent with the Poseidon Principles, the global framework by which a number of leading financial institutions assess the climate alignment of their ship finance portfolios. The agreement is TORM’s first loan agreement that includes a CO2 emission-linked price adjustment mechanism.
As of 31 December 2020, TORM performed an impairment test of the recoverable amount of the most significant assets. Based on this review, Management has decided to impair TORM’s two Handysize vessels with a total charge of USD 5.5m. No impairment was recorded for the main fleet covering TORM’s LR2, LR1 and MR vessels, since the value in use is in line with the carrying amount at 31 December 2020.
Report to provide easy access to data specifically within Environmental, Social and Governance aspects. The ESG Report documents the results of TORM’s efforts within the environment, its commitment to the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals including social and governance aspects, and the targets set for 2030 onwards.
The net income for the second half of 2020 was USD -39m and in line with TORM’s Distribution Policy, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend that no dividends be paid for that period.
SAFE HARBOR STATEMENTS AS TO THE FUTURE
Matters discussed in this release may constitute forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements reflect our current views with respect to future events and financial performance and may include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and statements other than statements of historical facts. The words “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “estimate,” “forecast,” “project,” “plan,” “potential,” “may,” “should,” “expect,” “pending” and similar expressions generally identify forward-looking statements.
The forward-looking statements in this release are based upon various assumptions, many of which are based, in turn, upon further assumptions, including without limitation, management’s examination of historical operating trends, data contained in our records and other data available from third parties. Although the Company believes that these assumptions were reasonable when made, because these assumptions are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies that are difficult or impossible to predict and are beyond our control, the Company cannot guarantee that it will achieve or accomplish these expectations, beliefs or projections.
Important factors that, in our view, could cause actual results to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements include the strength of the world economy and currencies, general market conditions, including fluctuations in charter hire rates and vessel values, the duration and severity of the COVID-19, including its impact on the demand for petroleum products and the seaborne transportation thereof, the operations of our customers and our business in general, changes in demand for “ton-miles” of oil carried by oil tankers and changes in demand for tanker vessel capacity, the effect of changes in OPEC’s petroleum production levels and worldwide oil consumption and storage, changes in demand that may affect attitudes of time charterers to scheduled and unscheduled dry-docking, changes in TORM’s operating expenses, including bunker prices, dry-docking and insurance costs, changes in the regulation of shipping operations, including actions taken by regulatory authorities, potential liability from pending or future litigation, domestic and international political conditions, potential disruption of shipping routes due to accidents, political events including “trade wars,” or acts by terrorists.
In light of these risks and uncertainties, you should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements contained in this release because they are statements about events that are not certain to occur as described or at all. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of our future performance, and actual results and future developments may vary materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.
Except to the extent required by applicable law or regulation, the Company undertakes no obligation to release publicly any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.
