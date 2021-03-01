Hexatronic Group AB (publ)

Press Release March 1, 2021

Hexatronic to acquire 75% of the German FTTH competence centre TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH

Hexatronic Group AB (publ) (“Hexatronic”) has on March 1 acquired 75% of the shares in TK-KONTOR-FREITAG GmbH (“TK”).

TK is an engineering office offering planning and consulting services for the installation of passive FTTH to network owners and installers in Germany. The service includes material concepts, construction cost estimates, network planning and architecture, project management, construction management and project supervision.

This acquisition will enable Hexatronic to combine the skill sets of TK’s team with Hexatronic’s training companies in the UK, the US and Sweden to also build a comprehensive FTTH training offering for Germany and Austria to utility and installation companies as well as internet providers.

TK will operate independently of Hexatronic.

The founder and CEO will remain a shareholder in the company and continue in his current role.

The acquisition has no significant impact on Hexatronic’s earnings.

“With TK’s competence, experience, and platform to consult, plan and soon to train installers on all parts of the passive FTTH installation, the company can support network owners and installers in Germany to install their network in a more efficient and cost-effective way,” says Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO of Hexatronic Group.

Gothenburg, March 1, 2021

Henrik Larsson Lyon

CEO Hexatronic Group

For more information, please contact:

• Henrik Larsson Lyon, CEO Hexatronic Group, +46 706 50 34 00

