AKVA group ASA hereby invites you to the presentation of the Q4 2020 financial results, which will take place as follows:



Time: Friday 12 March 2021 at 10:00 CET

A recorded version of the presentation will be available after the live stream is concluded.



The presentation will be held in English and is open to all interested parties.

Dated: 1 March 2021

AKVA group ASA

Web: www.akvagroup.com

