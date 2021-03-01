GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 1 MARCH 2021 AT 10.48 am EET
Acquisition of CCEA Limited completed
On 18 February 2021, Gofore Plc announced that Gofore and the sellers of CCEA Ltd. have signed an agreement whereby Gofore will acquire 95% of the share capital of CCEA Ltd., a company specialising in change execution consulting.
The purchase price of EUR 6.4 million of the share capital acquired consists of a debt-free price of EUR 6,175 million for the business and a compensation for net cash, estimated at EUR 0,255 million. The purchase price will be paid as a cash consideration of EUR 6.4 million.
The terms of the acquisition have been met today and 95% of CCEA Ltd.'s share capital has been transferred to Gofore's ownership as of 1 March 2021.
Further enquiries:
Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc
tel. +358 40 540 2280
mikael.nylund@gofore.com
Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210
Gofore Plc is a Finland-based digitalisation specialist with international growth plans. Together with our customers, we are pioneering an ethical digital world. We're made up of over 700 impact-driven people across Finland, Germany, Spain and Estonia – top experts in our industry who are our company's heart, brain, and hands. We use consulting, coding and design as tools to incite positive change. We care for our people, our customers, and the surrounding world. Our values guide our business: Gofore is a great workplace that thrives on customer success. In 2020, our revenue amounted to EUR 78 million. Gofore Plc's shares are quoted in the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. Learn more: www.gofore.com.
Gofore Oyj
Tampere, FINLAND