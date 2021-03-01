On February 28, 2021, net asset value was SEK 299 per share.



The closing price on February 26, 2021, was SEK 300.00 for the Class A shares and SEK 278.90 for the Class C shares.





Stockholm, March 1, 2021

AB INDUSTRIVÄRDEN (publ)





For further information, please contact:

Sverker Sivall, Head of Corporate Communication and Sustainability, tel. +46-8-666 64 00





Submitted for publication on March 1, 2021 at 10:00 a.m.

