The world is stepping up the construction of new 5G networks. One of the key elements for the successful commercialization of 5G networks is the transformation of networks, including SDN (Software-Defined Networks), network virtualization, edge computing, and white-box equipment. Private network servers widely adopted by telecom operators in the past will be gradually replaced by general-purpose servers in the future.

In anticipation of the new server opportunities arising from the network transformation, this report provides a glimpse into the development of servers in the 5G telecom industry; the pinpoints the deployment strategies of international server leaders, including Dell, HPE, Huawei, and Inspur, in telecom while examining their product development strategies in the 5G era.

List of Topics:

Development of global servers in the 5G telecom industry and includes telecom server market forecast for 2020

Development of major server brands in telecom, including Dell, HPE, Huawei, and Inspur

Key development trends of servers in the 5G era, touching on edging computing and corresponding CPU solutions developed by Intel

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global Telecom Server Market Forecast

1.1 Global Telecom Server Shipment Value is Estimated at US$7.7 Billion in 2020

1.2 Global Server Brands Make Inroads into 5G Telecom Market

2. Development of Major Server Brands

2.1 Dell

2.1.1 Deployment in Telecom

2.1.2 Proven Track Records of Cooperation with Telecom Operators

2.1.3 Server Solutions for 5G

2.2 HPE

2.2.1 Deployment in Telecom

2.2.2 Proven Track Records of Cooperation with Telecom Operators

2.2.3 Server Solutions for 5G

2.3 Huawei

2.3.1 Deployment in Telecom

2.3.2 Proven Track Records of Cooperation with Telecom Operators

2.3.3. Server Solutions for 5G

2.4 Inspur

2.4.1 Deployment in Telecom

2.4.2 Proven Track Records of Cooperation with Telecom Operators

2.4.3 Server Solutions for 5G

3. Key Industry Trends

3.1 Edging Computing Brings About New Server Specifications

3.1.1 Easy Deployment

3.1.2 High Scalability

3.2 CPU Providers Take Aims at 5G Telecom Market

3.2.1 Intel's Xeon Scalable Processor from the Network Core to the Edge

3.2.2 Intel's First Diamond Mesa Structured ASIC for 5G Networks

4. Analyst Perspective

