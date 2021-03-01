New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Shockwave Therapy: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028790/?utm_source=GNW





Drivers, restraints, opportunities, the impact of COVID-19, other applications of shockwave therapy and a regulatory scenario assessment will be covered in the current report. The report covers a market projection for 2025 and a market share for key players.



The report segments the market for shockwave therapy based on technology, ergonomics, application and geography.



Based on technology, the market is divided into four segments: electromagnetic, electrohydraulic, piezoelectric technique, and radial or ballistic technique.



Based on ergonomics, the market is segmented into fixed and portable.



Based on application type, the market is segmented into orthopedic, urology, aesthetic, erectile dysfunction, cardiology and others.



By geography, the market has been segmented into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. Detailed analysis of major countries such as the U.S., Germany, the U.K., Italy, France, Spain, Japan, China, India, Brazil, Mexico, GCC countries and South Africa will be covered in the regional segment. For market estimates, data will be provided for 2019 as the base year, with estimates for 2020 and forecast value for 2025.



Report Includes:

- 41 data tables and 15 additional tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for the shockwave therapy devices along with their current and future market potential

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2018 to 2020, and projections of five-year compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for shockwave therapy treatment market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology, ergonomic, application and geographical region

- Detailed analysis of competitive environment between the companies, their global rankings and market share analysis, product portfolios and market development strategies

- Discussion of market dynamics of shockwave therapy devices, their industry value chain analysis, regulatory framework, pricing analysis, and prevalence or incidence on chronic pain disease

- Impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the medical devices industry vs. outlook of overall global economy

- Descriptive company profiles of major industry players, including Bio-Med Inc., DJO Global Inc., Inceler Medikal, Richard Wolf GmbH, STORZ MEDICAL AG and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH



Summary:

The global market for shockwave therapy was valued at REDACTED in 2019.Among technology segments, the electromagnetic segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019.



This segment recorded REDACTED in revenue in 2019, and it is estimated to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.The high growth rate of this segment is attributed to factors such as demand for shockwave therapy among patients, the growingCOVID-19pandemic and its side effects in terms of neurological problems, other orthopedic diseases and an increase in R&D by key companiesworking on new shockwave therapies to counter the rise in neurological disorders globally.



Other factors likely to fuel the demand of shockwave therapy among the older population range in the near future include an increase in shockwave therapy use in low- and middle-income countries such as India, Malaysia, African countries and others; an overall increase in the number of prescriptions for shockwave therapy by physicians and physiotherapists; and an increasing number of uses of shockwave therapy for erectile disorders in men. This is likely to propel the growth of the shockwave therapy market during the forecast period.



According to the Urology San Antonio, erectile dysfunction is one of the major problems thatmen have globally, and shockwave therapy is the newest treatment module that can help patients dealing with ED.Around 50% of the men struggle to maintain their erection.



Few shockwave therapy devices are approved by FDA, but significant testing has been performed, andmuch peer-reviewed research proves shockwave therapy to be effective in 80% of erectile dysfunction patients.

