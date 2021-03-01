Dublin, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Military Batteries - Market and Technology Forecast to 2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global Defense Battery Market accounted for USD 1.87 Billion in the year 2020 and it is anticipated to reach a value of around USD 3.36 Billion by the year 2029. The market growth dynamics account for a CAGR of around 6.47%

With a combination of higher economies of scale and research and development, existing technologies, such as lithium-ion (Li-ion) batteries, have seen rapid performance and cost improvements. There are still unmet needs, however, to be fully addressed. It would be expected that next-generation technologies would deliver a step-change in the performance of key battery characteristics.



In this area, much of the development is being driven by innovative start-ups, working both on the Li-ion market, such as on silica anodes, solid-state electrolytes, and advanced cathodes, and alternative technologies, such as flow and zinc-air batteries.

Variables such as focusing on improving frontline situational awareness and increasing occurrences of asymmetric and network-centered warfare have a major positive impact on the defense battery market. Moreover, the increase in defense spending, particularly in emerging economies, and subsequent investments in the procurement of such systems are further boosting the growth of the market.



Factors such as high cost of acquisition, and regulations & safety issues, however, hinder the growth of the market to some extent. Increasing terrorist attacks and a focus on counter operations, and the launch of modernization programs by many nations around the world, have created promising opportunities for the defense battery market to grow.

APAC is expected to dominate the Global Defense Battery Market in 2029 with a market value of around USD 0.95 billion owing to the increasing R&D investment in this sector coupled with an infrastructure that supports the same.



The rising global conflicts and cross-border tension between countries including China, India, Pakistan, and Others in the APAC region is another factor that is expected to fuel the growth of the Global Defense Battery Market.



North America is expected to be the second-largest market with a value of around USD 0.88 Billion. APAC is expected to be the fastest-growing market over the forecast period with a CAGR of around 7.73%.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Executive Summary

3 Current Market Overview of the Global Military Battery Market

3.1 History

3.2 Introduction

3.2.1 Market Development

3.3 Battery Performance

3.3.1 Effect of Rate of Discharge

3.3.2 Effect of Temperature

3.3.3 Effect of Depth of Discharge

3.3.4 Effect of Type of Discharge

3.3.5 Effect of State of Health

3.3.6 Effects of Charging Characteristics

3.4 U.S. Market Overview

3.5 High Energy Battery Technologies

4 Current Market Trends of the Global Military Battery Market

4.1 Standard Battery Systems

4.2 Primary Battery Systems

4.2.1 Zinc Carbon (ZnC)

4.2.2 Alkaline Manganese (AlMn)

4.2.3 Zinc-Air (Zn Air)

4.2.4 Silver Oxide (AgO)

4.2.5 Lithium Manganese Dioxide (LiMnO2)

4.3 Secondary Battery Systems

4.3.1 Nickel Cadmium (NiCd)

4.3.2 Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH)

4.3.3 Lithium Ion (Li Ion)

4.3.4 Lithium Polymer (Li Polymer)

4.4 Current and Future Applications

4.4.1 E-Textiles

4.4.2 Helmet-Mounted Display

4.4.3 Smart Bullets

4.4.4 Exoskeleton

4.4.5 Unmanned Combat Systems

4.4.6 Robotic Dogs

4.4.7 Connected Soldiers

4.4.8 Battery Monitoring System

4.4.9 Anti-Piracy Robots

5 Market Technologies

5.1 Cobalt-free Lithium-ion Battery

5.2 Sand Battery

5.3 Gold Nanowire Batteries

5.4 Foam Batteries

5.5 Foldable Battery

5.6 Batteries with Fire Extinguisher

5.7 Liquid Flow Batteries

5.8 Triboelectric Nanogenerators (TENGs)

5.9 Graphene Battery

5.10 StoreDot Charger

6 Market Dynamics

6.1 Drivers

6.1.1 Ongoing Military Modernization Programs

6.1.2 Advancements in Battlefield Technology

6.1.3 Rise of Unmanned Platforms

6.1.4 Use of Batteries as Energy Storage Device

6.1.5 Demand for High-Power Battery

6.2 Restraints

6.2.1 Regulations and Safety Issues

6.2.2 High Cost of Acquisition

6.3 Challenges

6.3.1 Obsolete Platforms

6.3.2 Defense Budget

6.3.3 Design Constraints

6.3.4 Offshore Productions

6.4 PEST Analysis

6.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

7 Country Analysis

8 Global Military Battery Market to 2029 by Region

8.1 Market Introduction

8.2 Total Global Military Battery Market by Region (By Platform) to 2029

8.3 Total Global Military Battery Market by Region (By Composition) to 2029

9 Global Military Battery Market to 2029 by Composition

9.1 Market Introduction

9.2 Total Global Military Battery Market by Composition (By Type) to 2029

9.2.1 Lithium-Ion Battery

9.2.2 Lead Acid Battery

9.2.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

9.2.4 Nickel Cadmium

9.2.5 Others

9.3 Total Global Military Battery Market by Composition (By Technology) to 2029

9.3.1 Lithium-Ion Battery

9.3.2 Lead Acid Battery

9.3.3 Nickel Metal Hydride Battery

9.3.4 Nickel Cadmium Battery

10 Global Military Battery Market to 2029 by Application

10.1 Market Introduction

10.2 Total Global Military Battery Market by Application (By Composition) to 2029

10.2.1 Propulsion System

10.2.2 Auxiliary Power Unit

10.2.3 Backup Power

10.2.4 Ignition System

10.2.5 Communication & Navigation System

10.2.6 Fire Control System

10.2.7 Electro Optics & Thermal Imaging Systems

11 Opportunity Analysis

11.1 By Region

11.2 By Composition

11.3 By Application

12 Scenario Analysis

12.1 Introduction

13 Corona Impact on Global Military Battery Market

13.1 Introduction

14 Company Profiles

Arotech Corporation

BAE Systems

Cell-Con

EaglePicher Technologies

Enersys

General Dynamics

Kokam

Mathews Associates

SAFT Groupe S.A.

Ultralife Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hrphfo





CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900