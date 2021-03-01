New York, March 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Web Content Management: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028789/?utm_source=GNW



- By services: professional services and managed services.

- By deployment type: cloud, on-premises and hybrid.

- By organization size: large (employees > 1000), medium-sized (500<1000) small enterprises (100<500), and micro and startups (employees<100).

- By vertical: news and media, online education, sports, life sciences, GPS data, financial, retail and others.



This report also analyzes market share and provides a listing of company profiles for key players in the global market.



Report Includes:

- 87 data tables

- A brief general outlook of the global market for web content management system (WCMS) and related technologies

- Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019-2020, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Identification of segments with high growth potential and their future applications

- Highlights of opportunities in the innovation-driven web content management market, and assessment of various end-use industry applications of WCMS software and the market dynamics of each application

- Estimation of market size and revenue forecasts for global WCMS market, and corresponding market share analysis by component type, deployment type, organization size, industry vertical and geographic region for key market segment and sub-segment

- Insight into key trends related to the global market, and its various service types and end-use applications that influence the web content management market

- Assessment of the major stakeholders in the market and competitive landscape for market leaders along with their growth strategies

- Detailed profiles of the major players operating in the global web content management market. Key players include Adobe Systems Inc., Alphabet Inc., Automattic Inc. (Wordpress.com), Microsoft Corp., and OpenText Corp.



Summary:

Web content management is a software application comprised of a set of tools that can manage and streamline an enterprises digital information and web content on a website.Easier content management, simplification of website maintenance, uncomplicated design and themes, and permissions to have multiple users are some of the critical features of a web content management system.



Many businesses are adopting web content marketing as vital tools for their overall development.Web content management offers a centralized interface for enterprises that helps add, edit and customize media content prior to publishing it.



Their significant advantages in digital marketing campaigns have proved that web content management systems are crucial elements for corporate growth and establishing a brand image in the global market.Web content management platforms can be deployed over the organizations cloud or on-premises.



Cloud-based WCM platforms do not allow customization while on-premise solutions enables enterprises to manage customized and flexible content management environments. Increased access to web content among individuals using multiple online sources such as blogs, social media platforms, and discussion forums is helping businesses recognize their customers through two-way dialog. Some companies use WCM to solicit customer feedback of a product before its launch, which can minimize their product investment.



The web content management market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period.The market is mainly driven by the rising demand for outsourced content writing and the growing trend of web-based marketing.



Moreover, the increasing need for omnichannel customer experience management, higher demand for digital marketing solutions, and rapid adoption of customer engagement strategies are also expected to fuel the market growth over the forecast period.Other market drivers include rising use of the internet, the growing use of mobile phones and tablets for online shopping, and the rising trend of online learning.



Furthermore, the growing number of social media users encourages companies to use web content management systems to deliver their products and services to online customers.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06028789/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001