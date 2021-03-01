ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 54 - 1. MARCH 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
1,026,500
|
113.57
|
116,574,868
|22/2/2021
|13,000
|125.41
|1,630,330
|23/2/2021
|15,000
|124.74
|1,871,100
|24/2/2021
|15,000
|125.31
|1,879,650
|25/2/2021
|16,000
|127.39
|2,038,240
|26/2/2021
|15,300
|130.26
|1,992,978
|Accumulated
|1,100,800
|114.45
|125,987,166
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 1,100,800 (the amount is adjusted for share options for 18,070 shares exercised in connection with the incentive programme in January) at a total amount of DKK 125,987,166 and the share buy-back programme is thus completed.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,442,197 treasury shares, corresponding to 8.46%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,257,803.
Kind regards,
Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S
Klaus Nyborg
Chairman
For further information:
Klaus Nyborg, Chairman, tel.: +45 3315 0451
