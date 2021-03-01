Luxembourg, 1st March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME
Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017
Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES
EFFECTED FROM 22nd FEBRUARY 2021 TO 26th FEBRUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg
Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading dateNumber of shares purchasedWeighted average price (Eur)Amount of purchases (Eur)PurposeMarket
22/02/20211357945Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
23/02/202121571 505Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
24/02/202130072 100Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
25/02/20211 37179 597Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
26/02/202135072 450Cancellation or free shares coverageEuro MTF Luxembourg
Total2 371-16 597--

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

*          *          *

