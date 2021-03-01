

Luxembourg, 1st March 2021

SHARES REPURCHASE PROGRAMME

Authorized by the shareholders’ meeting held on 28th June 2017

Implemented upon the decisions of the Board of Directors dated 13th March 2020, and 16th September 2020

DISCLOSURE OF PURCHASES

EFFECTED FROM 22nd FEBRUARY 2021 TO 26th FEBRUARY 2021

Market: Euro MTF, Luxembourg

Type of shares: ordinary shares ISIN FR0010245803

Trading date Number of shares purchased Weighted average price (Eur) Amount of purchases (Eur) Purpose Market 22/02/2021 135 7 945 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 23/02/2021 215 7 1 505 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 24/02/2021 300 7 2 100 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 25/02/2021 1 371 7 9 597 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg 26/02/2021 350 7 2 450 Cancellation or free shares coverage Euro MTF Luxembourg Total 2 371 - 16 597 - -

Repurchase programme as amended, full description dated 17th September 2020 is available on Velcan Holdings website

* * *

Regulatory information available on www.velcan.lu



Investor Relations Contact investor@velcan.lu



